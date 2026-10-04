ETV Bharat / sports

Celebrations In Haryana As Local Players Lead Indian Hockey Teams To Win Gold In Asian Games

Sonipat: Celebrations were witnessed at Sonipat and Sirsa in Haryana on Sunday after the players from these places were part of the Indian hockey squad that won gold medals in the Asian games.

Celebrations erupted at the house of Abhishek Nain, a player from Sonipat, who was part of the Indian squad. Abhishek is a standout forward for the Indian field hockey team and is known on the field for his aggressive style of play and excellent dribbling skills.

The family set off fireworks and congratulated the entire Indian hockey team. For Abhishek's family, the victory was not only about the joy of winning a medal, but a “triumph” over the struggles that the player endured since childhood.

Abhishek's father, Jagdish, recounted the incident when his son was injured in his childhood, following which doctors had warned that the injury could have forced him to give up hockey.

"When Abhishek was around 10 or 11 years old, he climbed a black plum tree near the field before practice. His school Hindi teacher and hockey coach, Shamsher Singh Dahiya, was standing below. Startled upon seeing the coach, Abhishek suddenly jumped down from the tree. During the jump, his left hand got caught in the barbed wire and shards of glass on a nearby wall.

Jagdish said that the accident caused profuse bleeding in his son’s hand and that he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he spent two weeks in the ICU and required 15 stitches.

At that time, doctors informed the family that a delay of even five minutes in getting Abhishek to the hospital could have cost him his life. “They had clearly warned that this severe injury could permanently affect his hand, potentially forcing him to give up hockey,” said Jagdish.