Celebrations In Haryana As Local Players Lead Indian Hockey Teams To Win Gold In Asian Games
Celebrations were witnessed at Sonipat and Sirsa as Indian hockey teams won gold medals at Asian Games in Japan.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Sonipat: Celebrations were witnessed at Sonipat and Sirsa in Haryana on Sunday after the players from these places were part of the Indian hockey squad that won gold medals in the Asian games.
Celebrations erupted at the house of Abhishek Nain, a player from Sonipat, who was part of the Indian squad. Abhishek is a standout forward for the Indian field hockey team and is known on the field for his aggressive style of play and excellent dribbling skills.
The family set off fireworks and congratulated the entire Indian hockey team. For Abhishek's family, the victory was not only about the joy of winning a medal, but a “triumph” over the struggles that the player endured since childhood.
Abhishek's father, Jagdish, recounted the incident when his son was injured in his childhood, following which doctors had warned that the injury could have forced him to give up hockey.
"When Abhishek was around 10 or 11 years old, he climbed a black plum tree near the field before practice. His school Hindi teacher and hockey coach, Shamsher Singh Dahiya, was standing below. Startled upon seeing the coach, Abhishek suddenly jumped down from the tree. During the jump, his left hand got caught in the barbed wire and shards of glass on a nearby wall.
Jagdish said that the accident caused profuse bleeding in his son’s hand and that he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he spent two weeks in the ICU and required 15 stitches.
At that time, doctors informed the family that a delay of even five minutes in getting Abhishek to the hospital could have cost him his life. “They had clearly warned that this severe injury could permanently affect his hand, potentially forcing him to give up hockey,” said Jagdish.
Following the incident, his parents forbade him from playing hockey, and his school Hindi teacher and first coach, Shamsher Singh Dahiya, took personal responsibility for his well-being. “It was on the strength of the coach's assurance that we allowed Abhishek to return to the field,” said Jagdish.
Abhishek’s mother recalled that in the early days, the team often lacked money to travel to local tournaments and her son would cram into a single auto-rickshaw with his coach and teammates for the journey. In 2016, he was not, however, selected for the junior national camp, which came as a significant blow for him. His family said that consistent training helped Abhishek make a place in the Indian senior team in 2022.
Besides Abhishek, two players from Sirsa, Rajendra Singh, a resident of Jeevan Nagar village, who was part of the Indian men's hockey team, and Savita Punia, from Jodhkan village, displayed outstanding performance. Savita is a goalkeeper in the Indian women's hockey team.
Kabaddi Player-turned Hockey Star
Rajendra has contributed significantly to India's historic victory through his excellent gameplay. His parents are currently abroad, celebrating the Indian men's hockey team's magnificent win from there.
Coach Harvinder Singh, while expressing his happiness over Rajendra’s success, celebrated the Indian team's victory by distributing sweets to the players at Sirsa's Bhagat Singh Stadium.
"As a coach, I am proud of Rajendra Singh. He played a crucial role in winning the gold medal by giving his 100 percent at the Asian Games. I also congratulate Rajendra's family. Savita Punia also displayed a brilliant game; she saved a penalty stroke in the final moments, which paved the way for India to win the gold medal," said Harvinder.
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