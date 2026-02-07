ETV Bharat / sports

Celebrations In Haryana And Punjab As Local Stars Shine In India’s U19 Cricket World Cup Victory

Jhajjar/Patiala: India clinched the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 title with a remarkable 100-run victory over England on Friday night, sparking celebrations across the country. But in Haryana’s Jhajjar and Punjab’s Patiala, the atmosphere was electric as local players Kanishk Chauhan and Vihaan Malhotra played key roles in the U-19 national team's historic triumph.

Led by captain Ayush Mahatre, India set a record by lifting the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time, thanks to strong teamwork. Kanishk of Jhajjar district in Haryana showcased an impressive performance in the finals. He scored 37 runs off 20 balls with three fours and a six and also picked up a wicket.

Soon after the victory, celebrations broke out at Kanishk’s home. Drums were beaten, and music played as the area marked the achievement. Sweets were distributed, and family members, relatives, and neighbours gathered to congratulate him.

Kanishk’s father, Pradeep, said the family would give him a grand welcome on February 9. “Kanishk has brought honour to the entire family and the region. We are proud of his achievement and want him to continue playing for the country and reach new heights,” he said.

His mother, Sarita, who became emotional, said that Kanishk had achieved exactly what the family had envisioned. “His hard work has paid off. The joy we are feeling today cannot be expressed in words,” she said.