Celebrations In Shafali Verma’s House After India’s Historic Win; Her Parents Thank BCCI And Selectors
Shafali Verma’s parents thanked the BCCI and selectors for giving her an opportunity in the Women’s World Cup 2025.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: After 52 years, the Indian women's team finally won the World Cup as they set a target of 299 runs for South Africa, and the South African team failed to reach the target. Haryana's Shefali Verma was outstanding in the match. Shefali played a brilliant innings of 87 runs and also took two wickets for her team. Therefore, Shefali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match.
During this match, there was a celebratory atmosphere at Shafali Verma's academy and her home. The whole family and the entire village, along with the rest of the country, were overjoyed. The family members are extremely happy. There was a festive atmosphere at home, just like Diwali. The entire family and Shafali's relatives gathered at the academy to watch the women's match together.
Interestingly, the family members were supposed to watch the match on TV, but after the TV stopped working mid-match, they enjoyed the entire match on their phones. The whole family is thrilled with their daughter’s impressive show in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025.
Celebrations including music and dance
Everyone was clapping and cheering during the match. But Shefali's father, Sanjeev Verma, remained seated in his chair while his daughter was batting. He simply sat there with his hands clasped, praying to God and wishing for his daughter's victory. As soon as the Indian team secured a spectacular win, everyone was overjoyed, celebrating with fireworks, dancing, and singing. It was like Diwali all over again at Shefali's house. Shefali's grandfather was also ecstatic. The entire family and the whole country felt immense pride in their daughters.
Shafali’s Parents thank BCCI
Shrefali’s mother and father both thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for supporting Shafali. They also congratulated the countrymen for India’s success.