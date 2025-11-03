ETV Bharat / sports

Celebrations In Shafali Verma’s House After India’s Historic Win; Her Parents Thank BCCI And Selectors

Hyderabad: After 52 years, the Indian women's team finally won the World Cup as they set a target of 299 runs for South Africa, and the South African team failed to reach the target. Haryana's Shefali Verma was outstanding in the match. Shefali played a brilliant innings of 87 runs and also took two wickets for her team. Therefore, Shefali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match.

During this match, there was a celebratory atmosphere at Shafali Verma's academy and her home. The whole family and the entire village, along with the rest of the country, were overjoyed. The family members are extremely happy. There was a festive atmosphere at home, just like Diwali. The entire family and Shafali's relatives gathered at the academy to watch the women's match together.

Celebration at Shafali Verma house (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, the family members were supposed to watch the match on TV, but after the TV stopped working mid-match, they enjoyed the entire match on their phones. The whole family is thrilled with their daughter’s impressive show in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025.