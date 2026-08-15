ETV Bharat / sports

Carlsen Wins Esports World Cup Title For Second Year In A Row

Paris: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen capped his masterful undefeated campaign by retaining his title after defeating Belarusian chess grandmaster Denis Lazavik in a lop-sided final of the chess competition at the Esports World Cup here on Saturday.

Team Liquid's Carlsen came with a clear goal and pursued it with unrelenting determination, not losing a single match en route to successfully defending his title.

The 35-year-old Norwegian secured a 2-0 (3-1, 3-1) win over Lazavik of AG.AL in the grand final.

"I followed Denis' games and talked to the coaches. I do feel, especially with Hikaru's approach, it was not right. Funny thing is, I said that he is not great at defending endgames, so I thought I should keep it together better than Hikaru," the five-time world champion said after the win.

"I have played Denis many times online, where I played riskily and got punished for it, so I didn't give him obvious positional advantages."