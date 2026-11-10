ETV Bharat / sports

Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Lead 24-Star Field For New Chess World Championship Tour In Budapest

Thiruvananthapuram: World No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway leads a galaxy of 24 elite players assembling in Budapest for the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, an experimental tournament seeking to redefine professional chess by combining fast classical, rapid and blitz formats in a single competition.

India's R Praggnanandhaa, his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu hailing from Chennai and Arjun Erigaisi from Telangana's Warangal, are among the leading participants in the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) and scheduled to be held from November 10 to 20, 2026, at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest, Hungary.

The event is designed to test players across different time controls, with the overall winner crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.

The 24-player field includes some of the biggest names in international chess, led by five-time World Champion Carlsen.

Carlsen, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in chess history, arrived in the Hungarian capital on Monday evening. His participation adds considerable star power to the inaugural pilot event. The Norwegian has occupied the world No. 1 position for 15 consecutive years.

The 24-player line-up includes established world-class grandmasters, former world championship challengers, emerging talents and two leading women players, Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan and India's Vaishali, who will represent the country in the women's category.

India's Arjun Erigaisi is among the leading participants in the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, an experimental tournament seeking to redefine professional chess by combining fast classical, rapid and blitz formats in a single competition. (ETV Bharat)

The confirmed participants, with their world rankings as provided by the organisers, are:

Norway: Magnus Carlsen (World No. 1)

Magnus Carlsen (World No. 1) United States: Fabiano Caruana (3), Wesley So (6), Levon Aronian (20), Hans Moke Niemann (32), Abhimanyu Mishra (76), Andrew Hong (134)

Fabiano Caruana (3), Wesley So (6), Levon Aronian (20), Hans Moke Niemann (32), Abhimanyu Mishra (76), Andrew Hong (134) Uzbekistan: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (5)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (5) India: R. Praggnanandhaa (7), Arjun Erigaisi (12), Vaishali Rameshbabu (Women's World No. 24)

R. Praggnanandhaa (7), Arjun Erigaisi (12), Vaishali Rameshbabu (Women's World No. 24) Netherlands: Anish Giri (11), Jorden van Foreest (24)

Anish Giri (11), Jorden van Foreest (24) France: Alireza Firouzja (10), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (28)

Alireza Firouzja (10), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (28) Germany: Vincent Keymer (9)

Vincent Keymer (9) Poland: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (13)

Jan-Krzysztof Duda (13) Vietnam: Liem Le (16)

Liem Le (16) Hungary: Richard Rapport (23)

Richard Rapport (23) Azerbaijan: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (27)

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (27) FIDE: Ian Nepomniachtchi (22), Vladislav Artemiev (66)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (22), Vladislav Artemiev (66) Armenia: Haik M. Martirosyan (48)

Haik M. Martirosyan (48) Kazakhstan: Bibisara Assaubayeva (Women's World No. 7)

The field also features Abhimanyu Mishra, recognised as the youngest grandmaster in chess history.

Three Formats, One Champion

India's R Praggnanandhaa, his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu are among the leading participants in the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore). (ETV Bharat)

The Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot aims to identify the world's most versatile chess player by combining fast classical, rapid and blitz competitions. The format is designed to reward consistency, adaptability and excellence across different time controls rather than performance in a single discipline.

The 24 participants will initially be divided into four groups of six. Each group will play a double round-robin over five days, with every player contesting 10 fast classical games. Each game will be played at a time control of 45 minutes with a 30-second increment. A win earns three points, while a draw is worth one point.

A nine-round blitz Swiss tournament, played before the group stage, will determine the tie-break rankings.