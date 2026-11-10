Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Lead 24-Star Field For New Chess World Championship Tour In Budapest
New Total Chess World Championship Tour combines fast classical, rapid and blitz formats; $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) prize money at stake. Reports SS Manoj
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: World No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway leads a galaxy of 24 elite players assembling in Budapest for the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, an experimental tournament seeking to redefine professional chess by combining fast classical, rapid and blitz formats in a single competition.
India's R Praggnanandhaa, his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu hailing from Chennai and Arjun Erigaisi from Telangana's Warangal, are among the leading participants in the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of $650,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) and scheduled to be held from November 10 to 20, 2026, at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest, Hungary.
Three disciplines. One ultimate title. ♟️⚡ The groundbreaking Total Chess pilot event officially kicks off in Budapest on 10 November! Twenty-four of the world's best grandmasters are stepping up to test a brand-new era of competitive chess across Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz. #TotalChess | @TotalChess— DAZN (Da-Zone) (@DAZN) November 9, 2026
The event is designed to test players across different time controls, with the overall winner crowned the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
The 24-player field includes some of the biggest names in international chess, led by five-time World Champion Carlsen.
Carlsen, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in chess history, arrived in the Hungarian capital on Monday evening. His participation adds considerable star power to the inaugural pilot event. The Norwegian has occupied the world No. 1 position for 15 consecutive years.
♟️ The players take a look around the playing hall ahead of @TotalChess Pilot! #TotalChess https://t.co/5KwXqxpYo9— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 10, 2026
The 24-player line-up includes established world-class grandmasters, former world championship challengers, emerging talents and two leading women players, Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan and India's Vaishali, who will represent the country in the women's category.
The confirmed participants, with their world rankings as provided by the organisers, are:
- Norway: Magnus Carlsen (World No. 1)
- United States: Fabiano Caruana (3), Wesley So (6), Levon Aronian (20), Hans Moke Niemann (32), Abhimanyu Mishra (76), Andrew Hong (134)
- Uzbekistan: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (5)
- India: R. Praggnanandhaa (7), Arjun Erigaisi (12), Vaishali Rameshbabu (Women's World No. 24)
- Netherlands: Anish Giri (11), Jorden van Foreest (24)
- France: Alireza Firouzja (10), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (28)
- Germany: Vincent Keymer (9)
- Poland: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (13)
- Vietnam: Liem Le (16)
- Hungary: Richard Rapport (23)
- Azerbaijan: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (27)
- FIDE: Ian Nepomniachtchi (22), Vladislav Artemiev (66)
- Armenia: Haik M. Martirosyan (48)
- Kazakhstan: Bibisara Assaubayeva (Women's World No. 7)
The field also features Abhimanyu Mishra, recognised as the youngest grandmaster in chess history.
Three Formats, One Champion
The Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot aims to identify the world's most versatile chess player by combining fast classical, rapid and blitz competitions. The format is designed to reward consistency, adaptability and excellence across different time controls rather than performance in a single discipline.
The 24 participants will initially be divided into four groups of six. Each group will play a double round-robin over five days, with every player contesting 10 fast classical games. Each game will be played at a time control of 45 minutes with a 30-second increment. A win earns three points, while a draw is worth one point.
A nine-round blitz Swiss tournament, played before the group stage, will determine the tie-break rankings.
Players will then progress into knockout brackets based on their group-stage positions. Each knockout match will be spread over two days and include four blitz games at 3+2, two rapid games at 15+10 and one fast classical game at 45+30. The scoring system will give greater weight to results in the longer formats.
If a knockout contest remains tied, an Armageddon game will decide the winner.
The four highest-ranked players across the Tour will qualify for the Grand Final, where the semifinals and championship match will determine the inaugural FIDE World Combined Champion.
Global Broadcast Reach
Beyond the competition itself, the organisers are seeking to create a more engaging broadcast experience through enhanced production, expert commentary, live insights and post-match studio analysis.
DAZN will serve as the worldwide broadcast partner, while India's NDTV will telecast the event through its television network and digital platforms, including YouTube.
Chess.com, ChessBase India, Norway's TV 2 and the Norway Chess YouTube channel will also provide coverage, making the tournament accessible to audiences across over 200 countries and territories.
With 24 elite players, a $650,000 prize fund and a format that tests competitors across three disciplines, the Budapest pilot is being positioned as a potential new chapter in professional chess.
The tournament's significance will extend beyond the inaugural title: Its outcome could help determine whether a combined championship format can offer a fresh direction for the global chess calendar.
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