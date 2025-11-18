Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Quarterfinals Due To Hamstring Injury
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Davis Cup fixture due to a hamstring injury.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Spain have suffered a blow ahead of their Davis Cup 2025 quarterfinal against the Czech Republic as Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the contest due to his hamstring injury. The Spaniard was already struggling with his hamstring, but it worsened during the ATP Finals. After the medical advice, the World No.1 decided to pull out of the tie, calling the decision “heartbreaking”. With Alcaraz’s withdrawal, Spain will now play without their key player in the clash against the Czech Republic on November 20.
Alcaraz’s withdrawal comes at the end of a busy schedule, which included heavy match play. He also won some major titles throughout the year, including the US Open. The 22-year-old had pulled out of the Davis Cup qualifier earlier this year. Also, his latest injury compelled him to make the decision not to take part in the tie.
Siento muchísimo anunciar que no voy a poder jugar con España la Copa Davis en Bolonia… 🥲 Tengo un edema en el isquiotibial de la pierna derecha y la recomendación médica es no competir. Siempre he dicho que jugar por España es lo más grande que hay y me hacía mucha ilusión… pic.twitter.com/ftWvwGUYcu— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) November 18, 2025
Alcaraz announced on his social media handle.
“I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I have an edema in the sciatica of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is, and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home heartbroken,” the Spaniard stated.
Alcaraz finishes season as No.1
Alcaraz signed off the 2025 season as the World No.1 despite losing the ATP Finals against Italian Jannik Sinner in two straight sets (7-6(4), 7-5). He occupied the top position in the rankings earlier in the week, beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-1 and scripting a successful run in the round-robin stage, rising above Sinner in the rankings.
By the end of the season, Alcaraz racked up 12,050 points- giving him a 550-point lead over Sinner, who signed off at second place. Alcaraz’s consistency throughout the year helped him end the year as the sport’s leading player.