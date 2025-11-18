ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Quarterfinals Due To Hamstring Injury

File Photo: Carlos Alcaraz ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Spain have suffered a blow ahead of their Davis Cup 2025 quarterfinal against the Czech Republic as Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the contest due to his hamstring injury. The Spaniard was already struggling with his hamstring, but it worsened during the ATP Finals. After the medical advice, the World No.1 decided to pull out of the tie, calling the decision “heartbreaking”. With Alcaraz’s withdrawal, Spain will now play without their key player in the clash against the Czech Republic on November 20. Alcaraz’s withdrawal comes at the end of a busy schedule, which included heavy match play. He also won some major titles throughout the year, including the US Open. The 22-year-old had pulled out of the Davis Cup qualifier earlier this year. Also, his latest injury compelled him to make the decision not to take part in the tie. Alcaraz announced on his social media handle.