ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz Scripts History With His Maiden Paris Masters Triumph

Paris (France): Carlos Alcaraz outplayed Ben Shelton 7-6, 7-5 to clinch his maiden Paris Masters 2026 title. Alcaraz and Shelton played a high-intensity match, but the Spaniard handled pressure better and reaped rewards for his persistence. After the first set was won by Alcaraz in a tie-break, Shelton broke the Spaniard’s serve, indicating glimpses of a comeback. However, he failed to capitalise on the break he earned, and Alcaraz not only bounced back in the set but also won the match, breaking his opponent’s serve twice.

With the victory, Alcaraz achieved a unique feat. At an age of 23 years he became the youngest player to complete a Career Parisian Double, which is winning the Roland Garros and Paris Masters. He overtook Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who had achieved the feat at 29 years.

Also, Alcaraz has joined the likes of Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only players to win a Masters 1000 Title in five consecutive years. This was the ninth occasion when Alcaraz won a Masters title and his 16th major silverware, including seven Grand Slams. Alcaraz has won a major title in every 3.9 tournaments he played, and Novak Djokovic (3.3) and Rafael Nadal (3.5) are the only two players better than him in that specific category.

The Paris Masters was Alcaraz’s third title run in four tournaments since the US Open 2026 heartbreak, where he was stunned by Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. He won in Tokyo and Vienna before emerging triumphant at the Paris Masters, but suffered an early exit at the Shanghai Masters.

After the win, Alcaraz said that he is proud of himself and his team for pushing him forward in a way which is commendable.

"It is something I have been chasing for a long time. Some of the toughest defeats I ever had in my career I have had here. Finally, I got my level here. I found the right path and the right way to do things. I am really proud of myself and the team. The way they have pushed me forward. This one means a lot to me,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

Alcaraz now has his eyes set on another title - the Nitto ATP Finals trophy. The tournament will take place from 15-22 November in Turin, Italy.