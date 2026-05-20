After Missing French Open, Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Wimbledon
World no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Wimbledon set to start in June.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz delivered bad news to tennis fans worldwide, confirming he will miss this year's Wimbledon Championships. The reason behind the decision is that the Spaniard continues to recover from a lingering wrist injury. Alcaraz had already withdrawn from the French Open earlier this month as injury ruled him out of the clay court Grand Slam as well.
The Spanish player suffered an injury to his right wrist during the Barcelona Open held in April. After that, Alcaraz has pulled out from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open to focus on recovering from the injury.
The 23-year-old said in a post on social media that the decision to skip Wimbledon was taken to avoid aggravating the injury and to remain fully fit for the remainder of the season.
Mi recuperación va por buen camino y me siento mucho mejor, pero desgraciadamente aún no estoy listo para poder jugar y por eso tengo que renunciar a la gira de hierba en Queen’s y Wimbledon. Son dos torneos realmente especiales para mí y los echaré mucho de menos. Seguimos… pic.twitter.com/6IL0APkv5G— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) May 19, 2026
“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon. They are two really special tournaments for me, and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible,” he wrote.
No Alcaraz in the grass court Grand Slam
Alcaraz picked up an injury during the Barcelona Open, where he was forced to retire from the match against Otto Virtanen. Since then, the Spaniard has been away from the action.
Alcaraz pulling out from Wimbledon also means that the fans will have to wait for another chapter in the Alcaraz- Sinner rivalry. The duo has been facing each other in the final of the major tournaments. The two last squared off against each other in the Grand Slam in the US Open final last year, where he emerged triumphant at Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz’s rivalry with Sinner has become one of the most crucial matches in the world of tennis, and both of them have produced brilliant title deciders in the French Open and Wimbledon.
With Alcaraz ruling out of two Grand Slams, Sinner will have opportunities to strengthen his spot in the ATP rankings at the top.