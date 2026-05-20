ETV Bharat / sports

After Missing French Open, Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

Hyderabad: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz delivered bad news to tennis fans worldwide, confirming he will miss this year's Wimbledon Championships. The reason behind the decision is that the Spaniard continues to recover from a lingering wrist injury. Alcaraz had already withdrawn from the French Open earlier this month as injury ruled him out of the clay court Grand Slam as well.

The Spanish player suffered an injury to his right wrist during the Barcelona Open held in April. After that, Alcaraz has pulled out from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open to focus on recovering from the injury.

The 23-year-old said in a post on social media that the decision to skip Wimbledon was taken to avoid aggravating the injury and to remain fully fit for the remainder of the season.

“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon. They are two really special tournaments for me, and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible,” he wrote.