ETV Bharat / sports

ATP Tour Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Shatters Roger Federer’s Record With Historic Sweep

Turin (Italy): Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has added another feather to his glorious career. He defeated World Number 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) to clinch his maiden ATP Finals title. With his triumph, he became the youngest man to complete the career sweep of all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals.

At 23 years and six months, the Spaniard has joined an exclusive club of players completing a career sweep. Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the three other players to achieve a similar feat. Agassi achieved the feat in 1999 at the age of 29, while Novak Djokovic completed it at the age of 29 in 2016. Federer completed the feat at the age of 27 in 2009.

Also, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to achieve a career sweep at the age of 23 years and 6 months, surpassing Federer’s record of 27 years and 10 months.

Youngest players to win all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz – 23 years, 6 months (2026)

Roger Federer – 27 years, 10 months (2009)

Novak Djokovic – 29 years, 15 days (2016)

Andre Agassi – 29 years, 2 months (1999)

Alcaraz dominated the opening set, winning it by 6-2. However, Zverev put up a tough fight into the second set, taking it into the tiebreak but World No. 3 emerged triumphant to win the match in two straight sets. The German had three set points to take the match into teh decider, but Alcaraz saved every one of them to finally emerge triumphant in the tiebreak.

It was Alcaraz’s 14th consecutive victory and his third straight title after victories in Vienna and Paris, and he collapsed to the ground in celebration.