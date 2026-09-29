ETV Bharat / sports

‘Lost My Peace’: Cape Verde's World Cup Hero Vozinha Reflects On Price Of Fame

File photo: Vozinha ( AP )

Hyderabad: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who won the hearts of fans with his brilliant performance in the World Cup, is facing severe mental difficulties due to this fame, and he has revealed this in a recent statement.

The 40-year-old veteran player has openly admitted that he wants to get his old normal life back even at the peak of fame. “I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy,” Vozinha told media outlet The Observer. Vozinha’s rise to fame Vozinha rose to prominence after playing a crucial role in helping Cape Verde, a small island nation with a population of just over half a million, reach the knockout stages of the World Cup. Vozinha's incredible performances in front of goal against world champions Spain and Saudi Arabia made him stand out. He was also nominated for the Yashin Trophy for the world's best goalkeeper this year. File photo: Vozinha (AP) Vozinha's overnight popularity was incredible, going from just 56,000 followers on Instagram just before the World Cup. She currently has 28 million followers on Instagram.