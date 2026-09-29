‘Lost My Peace’: Cape Verde's World Cup Hero Vozinha Reflects On Price Of Fame
Cape Verde’s football World Cup 2026 star Vozinha has revealed that he has lost peace and privacy after grabbing the spotlight.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who won the hearts of fans with his brilliant performance in the World Cup, is facing severe mental difficulties due to this fame, and he has revealed this in a recent statement.
The 40-year-old veteran player has openly admitted that he wants to get his old normal life back even at the peak of fame. “I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy,” Vozinha told media outlet The Observer.
Vozinha’s rise to fame
Vozinha rose to prominence after playing a crucial role in helping Cape Verde, a small island nation with a population of just over half a million, reach the knockout stages of the World Cup. Vozinha's incredible performances in front of goal against world champions Spain and Saudi Arabia made him stand out. He was also nominated for the Yashin Trophy for the world's best goalkeeper this year.
Vozinha's overnight popularity was incredible, going from just 56,000 followers on Instagram just before the World Cup. She currently has 28 million followers on Instagram.
Life without privacy
The sudden emergence to fame has completely affected Vozinha's daily life. Even going to a hotel and eating has now become a huge ordeal. Wherever he goes, fans flock for photos and autographs, while others follow her with mobile cameras. Vozinha says he has no control over what is happening around him anymore.
Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha says he misses his old life after gaining 28 million Instagram followers during the World Cup— Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 28, 2026
"I've lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy" pic.twitter.com/rvYhs1cvrJ
Vozinha also added that his mother's house is visited by thousands of fans every day.
“I feel powerless,” he said, showing his helplessness over the loss of privacy.
Vozinha wants his old life back
Vozinha has said that he wants his old life back, where he can enjoy the peace.
“A lot of people want to be famous. But they only see the positive side. If I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before,” he said.