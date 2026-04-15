Candidates 2026: R Vaishali In Joint Lead With Bibisara Assaubayeva; Sindarov Sets World Championship Clash With D Gukesh
Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali has an opportunity to clinch the Candidates title with one more round to go.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali continues to be in contention for winning the Candidates 2026 as she is in joint lead with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan. Vaishali remained in contention after playing a draw with China’s Zhongyi Tan, while Assaubayeva opened the title race with a victory over Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the 13th round of the women’s Candidates chess tournament on Tuesday.
Uzbekistan’s 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov has clinched the title in the men’s section, securing a spot in the World Championship. He will now play against the defending champion D Gukesh later this year.
Close race in the women’s section
The women’s section is witnessing a tight contest with Vaishali and Assaubayeva in a joint lead with 7.5 points. Also, Zhu Jiner of China is in second place with 7 points. Assaubayeva has been in solid form since the last couple of games, and it will be interesting to see if she continues that form in the last and decisive round of the tournament as well.
Standings | After Round 13 | FIDE Candidates & Women's Candidates 2026— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 14, 2026
🇺🇿 Javokhir Sindarov has won the FIDE Candidates with a round to spare, while the FIDE Women’s Candidates remains wide open heading into the final round! ♟️🔥#FIDECandidates #FIDEWomensCandidates #Chess… pic.twitter.com/rVNQG1yi9n
Aleksandra Goryachkina produced a stellar effort to beat China’s Jiner Zhu in her fixture. Vaishali will be up against Kateryna Lagno, who has earned 6.5 points so far, while Assaubayeva will be up against Divya Deshmukh, who has managed just five points.
How can Vaishali win the Candidates?
The 24-year-old has a chance to become the first Indian woman to win a candidates' tournament. In a scenario where she registers a clear win, Vaishali will need to beat Lagno in her last match, while Divya Deshmukh will have to beat Assaubayeva so that her compatriot can secure a World Championship spot with ease. If Vaishali plays a draw, she will need her rival to lose the match against Divya as well. However, if Vaishali loses, she will survive in the title race only if Assaubayeva suffers a defeat as well. So, at any cost, Vaishali shouldn’t lose her match.
Players of the Day – Round 13— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 14, 2026
Commentators’ picks: 🇺🇿 Javokhir Sindarov & Bibisara Assaubayeva 🇰🇿
Javokhir, securing the FIDE Candidates title with a round to spare, and Bibisara, following a strong win, are the Players of the Day for Round 13! 🔥♟️
📷 Michal Walusza / FIDE… pic.twitter.com/yCsB7vjsoi
In case the points of both players are tied, a tie-break playoff starting with a two-game match (15+10) will be played to determine the winner. If still tied, it will proceed to blitz and then Armageddon-style sudden-death stages.
Sindarov wins title
With a tally of 9.5 points, Sindarov has already secured the title. His campaign in the tournament has been so dominant that the second-place Anish Giri is two points behind him. Now, even if Sindarov loses his last match and Giri wins his, he won’t be able to topple the Uzbek from the first position in the standings.
Siondarov played a composed draw against Anish Giri on the penultimate day to secure the title. He started his journey with a victory against Andrey Esipenko in Round 1. From then on, he never looked back and stringed a series of results which landed him in the top spot. He will now take on Wei Yi in the final round, but the result won’t affect his standings.