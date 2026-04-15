ETV Bharat / sports

Candidates 2026: R Vaishali In Joint Lead With Bibisara Assaubayeva; Sindarov Sets World Championship Clash With D Gukesh

Hyderabad: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali continues to be in contention for winning the Candidates 2026 as she is in joint lead with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan. Vaishali remained in contention after playing a draw with China’s Zhongyi Tan, while Assaubayeva opened the title race with a victory over Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the 13th round of the women’s Candidates chess tournament on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan’s 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov has clinched the title in the men’s section, securing a spot in the World Championship. He will now play against the defending champion D Gukesh later this year.

Close race in the women’s section

The women’s section is witnessing a tight contest with Vaishali and Assaubayeva in a joint lead with 7.5 points. Also, Zhu Jiner of China is in second place with 7 points. Assaubayeva has been in solid form since the last couple of games, and it will be interesting to see if she continues that form in the last and decisive round of the tournament as well.

Aleksandra Goryachkina produced a stellar effort to beat China’s Jiner Zhu in her fixture. Vaishali will be up against Kateryna Lagno, who has earned 6.5 points so far, while Assaubayeva will be up against Divya Deshmukh, who has managed just five points.