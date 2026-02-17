ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs CAN: Canada Batter Breaks 12-Year-Old Record With A 58-Ball Hundred Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Canada are up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Batting first, the team posted 173/4, and Yuvraj Samra was the star of the show, scoring a century. If New Zealand suffers a loss against Canada in the match, there chances to go into the Super 8 will be in risk.

Yuvraj’s century helped Canada post a decent total on the scoreboard and he also wrote his name in the record books.

Yuvraj becomes the youngest centurion in the T20 World Cup

At the age of just 19 years and 141 days, Yuvraj achieved the feat of becoming the youngest batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup.

19y 141d - Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

22y 127d - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

23y 156d - Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010