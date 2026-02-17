ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs CAN: Canada Batter Breaks 12-Year-Old Record With A 58-Ball Hundred Against New Zealand

Canada batter Yuvraj Samra wrote his name in the record books with a century against New Zealand.

Yuvraj Samra youngest batter to score hundred in T20 WC
File Photo: Yuvraj Samra (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: Canada are up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Batting first, the team posted 173/4, and Yuvraj Samra was the star of the show, scoring a century. If New Zealand suffers a loss against Canada in the match, there chances to go into the Super 8 will be in risk.

Yuvraj’s century helped Canada post a decent total on the scoreboard and he also wrote his name in the record books.

Yuvraj becomes the youngest centurion in the T20 World Cup

At the age of just 19 years and 141 days, Yuvraj achieved the feat of becoming the youngest batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup.

19y 141d - Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

22y 127d - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

23y 156d - Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010

25y 83d - Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

25y 327d - Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022

Samra has scored 459 runs from 18 T20Is so far, scoring with an average of 32.78 and a strike rate of 159.37.

Canada put up a good fight against the Blackcaps as they reduced the opposition to 30/2 in just 3.1 overs. But Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra staged a recovery after that. Canada have lost both the matches they played so far in the tournament against South Africa and the UAE.

Canada in the T20 World Cup

Canada is making their second appearance in the T20 World Cup history. They made a group stage exit in the 2024 edition, winning only one match out of the four they played while losing two. Saad Bin Zafar was the captain of the team which won four out of the six matches in the qualification record.

T20 WC 2026
YUVRAJ SAMRA YOUNGEST CENTURION
CAN VS NZ
YUVRAJ SAMRA RECORDS
T20 WORLD CUP

