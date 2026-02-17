NZ vs CAN: Canada Batter Breaks 12-Year-Old Record With A 58-Ball Hundred Against New Zealand
Canada batter Yuvraj Samra wrote his name in the record books with a century against New Zealand.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Canada are up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Batting first, the team posted 173/4, and Yuvraj Samra was the star of the show, scoring a century. If New Zealand suffers a loss against Canada in the match, there chances to go into the Super 8 will be in risk.
Yuvraj’s century helped Canada post a decent total on the scoreboard and he also wrote his name in the record books.
Yuvraj becomes the youngest centurion in the T20 World Cup
At the age of just 19 years and 141 days, Yuvraj achieved the feat of becoming the youngest batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup.
19y 141d - Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*
22y 127d - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014
23y 156d - Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010
25y 83d - Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014
25y 327d - Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022
Samra has scored 459 runs from 18 T20Is so far, scoring with an average of 32.78 and a strike rate of 159.37.
Canada put up a good fight against the Blackcaps as they reduced the opposition to 30/2 in just 3.1 overs. But Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra staged a recovery after that. Canada have lost both the matches they played so far in the tournament against South Africa and the UAE.
Canada in the T20 World Cup
Canada is making their second appearance in the T20 World Cup history. They made a group stage exit in the 2024 edition, winning only one match out of the four they played while losing two. Saad Bin Zafar was the captain of the team which won four out of the six matches in the qualification record.