ETV Bharat / sports

‘I Was Made A Scapegoat’: Cameron Bancroft Breaks Silence On Sandpapergate Scandal

Cameron Bancroft press conference after sandpapergate scandal ( AFP )

Hyderabad: After Usman Khawaja made the shocking revelations about the Sandpapergate scandal recently, many of his teammates have come up with their own statements. Cameron Bancroft who was caught using the sandpaper during the Cape Town Test in 2018, has also joined the bandwagon, sharing his views. Bancroft has said that he was made the scapegoat in the entire matter.

Bancroft made the revelation in an extensive column for the West Australian.

"My cricket career has been destroyed, and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019," Bancroft wrote in an extensive column for The West Australian. "I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth." Smith also revealed that the senior players, as well as coaching staff members, were involved in the whole plan of using sandpaper on the ball to make it reverse swing. Bancroft also alleged that the bowlers were giving him feedback on how the trick is working on the ball.