‘I Was Made A Scapegoat’: Cameron Bancroft Breaks Silence On Sandpapergate Scandal
Former Australian batter Cameron Bancroft has claimed that he was made the scapegoat in the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test in 2018.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: After Usman Khawaja made the shocking revelations about the Sandpapergate scandal recently, many of his teammates have come up with their own statements. Cameron Bancroft who was caught using the sandpaper during the Cape Town Test in 2018, has also joined the bandwagon, sharing his views. Bancroft has said that he was made the scapegoat in the entire matter.
Bancroft made the revelation in an extensive column for the West Australian.
"My cricket career has been destroyed, and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019," Bancroft wrote in an extensive column for The West Australian.
Writing in the West Australian, Cameron Bancroft has broken his silence on Sandpapergate. He says the whole team knew, including Pat Cummins and the rest of the fast bowlers. Keep up with all the latest sport news and analysis on ABC listen: https://t.co/rrC1e8eWwc https://t.co/PGxMIybjuc— ABC SPORT (@abcsport) November 18, 2026
"I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth."
Smith also revealed that the senior players, as well as coaching staff members, were involved in the whole plan of using sandpaper on the ball to make it reverse swing.
Bancroft also alleged that the bowlers were giving him feedback on how the trick is working on the ball.
9 days. That's how long Cameron Bancroft's silence lasted. 9 Nov, asked if all 11 players knew about the sandpaper: "I don't have any further comments to add at this stage." 18 Nov, in a 4,000-word statement: "It was not just the three of us. It was the whole team." What changed? Pat Cummins stood up and denied it. Bancroft says that left him "angry, betrayed and alone." The rookie who was caught on camera hiding sandpaper down his pants carried the secret for 8 years. One press conference from his own captain made him drop it. Australian cricket, over to you.— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 18, 2026
"All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working," he wrote.
"I was discussing its performance with teammates who knew I wasn't just plucking at the quarter seam, but that I was actually using sandpaper."
Pat Cummins’ denial of Khawaja’s allegations
Addressing the media in a press conference last week, Australia captain Pat Cummins strongly denied knowing anything about the sandpaper incident and also questioned why Khawaja waited for so many years to tell the truth.
"Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book he's been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket," Cummins said.
"When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that,” he further added.