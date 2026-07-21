ETV Bharat / sports

Calcutta High Court Orders Arrest Of Wicketkeeper-Batter Abhishek Porel Over Rape Case

Hyderabad: In a major development in the rape case against Abhishek Porel, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. As part of the ongoing case, the court has also directed the police to seize all teh electronic devices of the cricketer. The devices may contain some objectionable images of the complainant. That is why the police have been instructed to take necessary action.

The case came to light after the complainant filed a complaint against the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter for engaging with her in a sexual relationship under false promise of marriage. Also, the complainant added that Porel subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation in June 2026.

Calcutta High Court Justice Saugata Bhattacharjee has also directed the police to more proactive in investigating the case. The next hearing will be on August 11.

In June, a young medical student filed a serious complaint against Abhishek Porel at the Mogra police station in Hooghly, alleging multiple serious allegations such as sexual intercourse on the promise of marriage, sexual harassment on the threat of leaking objectionable images, and forcible physical intercourse.