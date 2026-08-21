BWF World Championships: Gayatri-Treesa End 15-Year Wait By Confirming India’s First Medal In 2026 Edition
The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned the fourth-ranked pair of Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand scripted history at the BWF World Championships 2026 with a win over fourth-seeded Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian of China. They stunned the Chinese pair 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in the quarterfinal to secure a medal for India in the women’s doubles after 15 years. Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta had claimed a bronze medal in the 2011 edition.
For 14 years, India were waiting to return to the podium in the women’s doubles, and the Indian pair produced an incredible comeback to guarantee themselves a medal. The Indian pair had made it to the quarterfinal on the back of an impressive campaign which included straight-game victories in the Round of 64, Round of 32 and pre-quarter-finals. They outplayed the seventh seed in the Round of 16 and continued their brilliant form in the quarterfinals as well.
Moments like this mean everything!— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 21, 2026
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India turns tide after going one set down
The Chinese duo raced ahead 8-2 in the first set, but the Indian duo never lost their confidence. They soon made up for the difference, and the scoreline was 8-9. However, the Chinese opponent extended the lead after the mid-set interval and maintained it to emerge triumphant by 21-16.
The second set was going neck-to-neck, and it also involved a 43-shot rally where India won the exchange. The Indian pair then closed out the game by 21-15 and levelled the scores.
Long wait for medal over! 👏🇮🇳#BWFWorldChampionships #NewDelhi2026 pic.twitter.com/VIEtHH9Uz1— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 21, 2026
All eyes were now on the third set, and the Indian pair dominated when it mattered most. They were trailing by 1-4 earlier, but the team then took over the reins and closed out the set by 21-13.
Indian pair's first win over Chinese opponents
Notably, the pair of Treesa and Gayatri had played three matches against the same opponents earlier. However, this time around they defied the odds at the biggest stage and beat them in the quarterfinals.
Notable achievements
With the medal, India have maintained their streak of winning at least one medal in each edition since 2011. Also, the medal from the Indian duo will be the 15th medal in the tournament's history for the country.