ETV Bharat / sports

BWF World Championships: Gayatri-Treesa End 15-Year Wait By Confirming India’s First Medal In 2026 Edition

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand scripted history at the BWF World Championships 2026 with a win over fourth-seeded Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian of China. They stunned the Chinese pair 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in the quarterfinal to secure a medal for India in the women’s doubles after 15 years. Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta had claimed a bronze medal in the 2011 edition.

For 14 years, India were waiting to return to the podium in the women’s doubles, and the Indian pair produced an incredible comeback to guarantee themselves a medal. The Indian pair had made it to the quarterfinal on the back of an impressive campaign which included straight-game victories in the Round of 64, Round of 32 and pre-quarter-finals. They outplayed the seventh seed in the Round of 16 and continued their brilliant form in the quarterfinals as well.

India turns tide after going one set down

The Chinese duo raced ahead 8-2 in the first set, but the Indian duo never lost their confidence. They soon made up for the difference, and the scoreline was 8-9. However, the Chinese opponent extended the lead after the mid-set interval and maintained it to emerge triumphant by 21-16.