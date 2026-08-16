BWF World Championships: When And Where To Watch Indian Shuttlers On Day 1?
Indian shuttlers will be vying to secure a podium finish on Day 1 of the BWF World Championships.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The BWF World Championships will have a spotlight from the opening day of the competition as stars like Shi Yuqi and An Se Young will be in action. Also, the star of the event and a local face, PV Sindhu, will be part of the action.
PV Sindhu, the 2019 champion, will begin her campaign with the match against World No. 141 Sophia Noble of Ireland in the first round of the women’s singles. Sindhu has won five medals in the tournament so far and is joint leader with legendary Zhang Ning of China. One more medal wil help her surpass the Chinese player.
Schedule
The first three rounds of the tournament will be played from Monday to Thursday, August 20. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled to be played from August 21 to August 23.
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The first round of the men’s and women’s doubles will be held on Monday, while the second round is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 18 and 19. The third round will be on Thursday, August 20.
Mixed Doubles event will commence on Tuesday, while the second and third rounds will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.
Where to watch Indian shuttlers on Day 1?
JioStar hold the rights for the broadcast and will stream the World Championships. Star Sports Network will show the broadcast on television, while JioStar will show the live streaming.
Indian shuttlers’ schedule on Day 1
Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun vs Scott Guildea-Paul Reynolds: Court 1, 12:20 pm IST
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Paula Lopez-Lucia Rodriguez: Court 1, 4:30 pm IST
PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble: Court 1, 5:20 pm IST
Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi: Court 1, 6:10 pm IST
Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi vs Nikol Carulla-Carmen Jimenez: Court 1, 7pm IST
Other Indian player competiting in the tournament
Lakshya Sen
Unnati Hooda
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto