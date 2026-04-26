ETV Bharat / sports

Big Rule Change In Badminton History: New Scoring System To Be Introduced From Next Year

Hyderabad: The sport of badminton is set to undergo one of the biggest rule changes in history. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) approved a new scoring system on Saturday. They officially adopted the 3x15 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark. The proposal passed with a two-thirds majority of the votes cast in favour of the proposal.

The decision means the long-standing scoring system of a 3x21 points format that was in place for nearly two decades. In the new system, matches will be played as best-of-three games to 15 points instead of 21. BWF has come up with a perspective behind the decision that the shorter format will improve scheduling, create more high-pressure moments, and help player welfare.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul opined that the decision is an important milestone for the future of badminton.

“We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players,” Leeswadtrakul said.