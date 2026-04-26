Big Rule Change In Badminton History: New Scoring System To Be Introduced From Next Year
The Badminton World Federation has approved a rule change in the scoring system, and the 21x3 system will be changed from next year.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sport of badminton is set to undergo one of the biggest rule changes in history. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) approved a new scoring system on Saturday. They officially adopted the 3x15 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark. The proposal passed with a two-thirds majority of the votes cast in favour of the proposal.
The decision means the long-standing scoring system of a 3x21 points format that was in place for nearly two decades. In the new system, matches will be played as best-of-three games to 15 points instead of 21. BWF has come up with a perspective behind the decision that the shorter format will improve scheduling, create more high-pressure moments, and help player welfare.
📢 The #BWF membership has voted to approve the adoption of the 3×15 scoring system.— BWF (@bwfmedia) April 25, 2026
Read more 👉 https://t.co/DkFphb3fgo#badminton pic.twitter.com/18o22irlHf
BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul opined that the decision is an important milestone for the future of badminton.
“We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players,” Leeswadtrakul said.
“The 3x15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery.”
“We know that change can raise concern, especially in a sport with such strong traditions. But this decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain,” he added.
Saina Nehwal raise concern
Former World No.1 and Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal had raised concerns when the change was under discussion.
“If changes are introduced, they should ensure that the quality of rallies and the competitive balance of the sport are not affected. At the end of the day, the focus should remain on fair competition and the spirit of the game,” She had said earlier.
The decision was taken after years of testing, analysis, and consultation with stakeholders, and the federation has said that it is a collective push towards innovation.