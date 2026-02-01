Budget 2026: Sports In Focus As India Warms Up For Commonwealth Games
With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the government is expected to offer significant budgetary support for sports and sports infrastructure.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today (February 1, 2026), sportspersons all over the country would be curious to know what allocations and announcements the government would make in their sector.
Given that India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is bidding for the 2036 Olympics, it is expected that the government will significantly increase the budgetary support for sports and sports infrastructure.
A recent report says that FM Sitharaman may announce a multi-year capital outlay to create world-class sports infrastructure over the next 10 years, including training centres for every key Olympic sport, a well-established mechanism to identify talent and a National Institute of Sports Science and Research, signalling a decisive shift from athlete promotion to building a sports ecosystem.
In the last Union Budget, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs was allocated Rs 3,794.30 crore, a 17% increase over the 2024-25 revised estimates. The Centre's flagship Khelo India programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level was the biggest beneficiary. The ambitious scheme was allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This was Rs 200 crore more than the grant of Rs 800 crore in 2024-25.
With India set to host the 100th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, the allocations in the 2026-27 Budget would also highlight the government's preparedness for the coveted event.
In the last Budget, the assigned amount for assistance to National Sports Federations was hiked marginally from Rs 340 crore to Rs 400 crore. The allocation for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was enhanced from Rs 815 crore to Rs 830 crore.
