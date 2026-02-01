ETV Bharat / sports

Budget 2026: Sports In Focus As India Warms Up For Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today (February 1, 2026), sportspersons all over the country would be curious to know what allocations and announcements the government would make in their sector.

Given that India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is bidding for the 2036 Olympics, it is expected that the government will significantly increase the budgetary support for sports and sports infrastructure.

A recent report says that FM Sitharaman may announce a multi-year capital outlay to create world-class sports infrastructure over the next 10 years, including training centres for every key Olympic sport, a well-established mechanism to identify talent and a National Institute of Sports Science and Research, signalling a decisive shift from athlete promotion to building a sports ecosystem.