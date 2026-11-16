Budding Hockey Players In Puri Seek Synthetic Turf, Other Facilities To Outshine Competitors
Lack of proper infrastructure compounded by reliance on a dirt field has hindered improvement in players' performance, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Puri: Despite there being immense hockey talent and enthusiasm in Puri, the budding players continue to crave for the required encouragement. They want an increase in the nominal support that they have been getting so that they can outshine others.
The 'grassroots centre' established by Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre at the Puri District School (Zilla School) has been providing some facilities to the budding players in the form of a field, sports equipment and coaches for the last year and a half. Nevertheless, in this emerging hockey hub, lack of proper infrastructure compounded by reliance on a dirt field has hindered the expected level of improvement in the performance of the players.
Synthetic turf is essential
Those associated with the promotion of the sport say that training on synthetic turf is essential and wonder why this facility is not being provided even as the government is spending crores on advertisements to promote and popularize hockey.
The players claim to face immense hardship while practicing on a dilapidated ground. They have not been provided with the adequate space required for playing hockey. It is being pointed out that the absence of adequate sports infrastructure for hockey and lack of necessary encouragement is compelling many talented players to give up their training midway. Sources said that while 100 students used to come initially, the number has now declined due to the lack of facilities and other forms of support.
Water and weeds are a problem
Presently, around 60 players practice twice a day in the playground that is not maintained properly. The players say that water accumulates whenever it rains and no attention is paid to clearing the field that has become overgrown with weeds. They are often forced to clean the playground themselves. These children are being trained by two coaches in the absence of a dedicated hockey field and a synthetic turf facility. Sources said that the players go to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar once a month to practice on a synthetic turf.
One of the players, Kiran Sadangi disclosed, "Having received hockey training here, I have participated in state-level events and have earned six state-level certificates. Puri lacks the necessary sports infrastructure for the proper training of hockey players. If the government were to provide synthetic turf, we could undergo better training and deliver improved performances—something that is currently not possible. Whenever we participate in events, the matches are played on synthetic turf where running and controlling the ball presents a significant challenge to us. It is impossible to practice these skills on a dirt field. Consequently, our performance in various competitions suffers."
He urged the government to provide a proper synthetic turf ground for the hockey players in Puri stating that the advanced sports infrastructure will increase interest among students in hockey and this will help produce excellent hockey players.
“I aspire to become a skilled hockey player and earn a spot on the Indian national team. My goal is to become a good coach in the future,” he said.
Players need proper facilities and encouragement
The sportspersons in the district pointed out that with the exception of the Sri Jagannath Stadium, the other facilities are in such a state that it is impossible for the players to use them for regular practice, let alone for playing on a consistent basis.
Sources disclosed that over the last five years, 14 players from Puri district have received Rs 3,91,63,000 in prize money across various sports disciplines. However, only three individuals have received government financial assistance of Rs 25,49,000. Furthermore, just six people have secured employment in various government organizations under the sports quota. They said that this situation is a significant barrier to the promotion of sports.
An emerging hockey nursery
Meanwhile, Gopal Chandra Parida, the coordinator of the training center and a retired sports teacher from the Puri District School, stated that the grassroots centre has two coaches and all the necessary sports equipment has been provided to ensure proper training for the players. “We conduct training sessions for the children every morning and afternoon free of charge. We visit various schools to identify children who show an interest in sports, and we select hockey players based on their physical build. Many children who have received hockey training here have gone on to participate in state-level sports events. Players have also been selected to compete at the national level,” he said.
He agreed that the paucity of synthetic turf is a problem. “Since the players here train on earthen grounds, they face significant difficulties when they have to play on synthetic turf. There is a great deal of talent in Puri, and many youngsters are performing exceptionally well in the state-level events. I urge the government to lay down synthetic turf to facilitate proper training for hockey players,” he added.
District Sports Officer (DSO) Chandan Kumar Sahu disclosed that the government has taken various initiatives to promote and popularize hockey within the district. “The Sports Department plans to provide synthetic turf here to further strengthen the sports infrastructure for hockey. Concrete steps in this regard will be taken in the near future. We are hopeful that hockey will gain greater prominence in Puri district and an increasing number of students will be encouraged to take up the sport.”
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