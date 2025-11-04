ETV Bharat / sports

Buddhist Temple On Andhra's Bhairava Hill Attracts Devotees, History Enthusiasts, Nature Lovers

Gantyada (Vizianagaram): Nestled amid scenic hills and lush greenery, the Buddhist temple on Bhairava Hill near Nilavati village in Gantyada mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram is a well-known pilgrimage and tourist destination. Spread across 29 acres, the hilltop site is dotted with ancient stupas, a monolithic idol of Durga Bhairava, and other sacred relics that reflect its historical and spiritual significance.

The site attracts not only devotees but also history enthusiasts and nature lovers. Among the major attractions are the footprints believed to be of Lord Rama, a 16-foot-deep natural pool that glistens with water throughout the year, and stone stupas in various shapes and sizes. The stone steps carved into the hillside make the journey upward both scenic and devotional.

The temple witnesses its largest gatherings during Maha Shivaratri and in the month of Kartika, when thousands of devotees climb the hill to offer prayers and take part in community feasts. The area turns festive as Vanabhojanalu (community picnics) are organised on a grand scale by families and groups from nearby villages.