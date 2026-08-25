ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs Pak: Brydon Carse Dropped From Squad For Second Test After Nightclub Incident

Hyderabad: The club culture in English cricket has recently come under discussion with England pacer Brydon Carse being involved in a nightclub incident. Now, the pacer has been dropped from the squad for the second Test against England as he is undergoing an investigation into the matter. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that he will not be part of the second Test at Lord’s.

Carse was taken away in handcuffs by police after he was involved in a brawl after Durham's win over Derbyshire in the County Championship. Former captain Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts were also seen with him in a video that went viral on social media. According to police, Carse was arrested on suspicion of getting involved in a brawl in a drunken state and later released.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has taken the matter seriously and has launched an investigation into the entire incident. The fact that Brydon will not play the second Test is a big blow to the England team.