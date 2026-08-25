ENG vs Pak: Brydon Carse Dropped From Squad For Second Test After Nightclub Incident
England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been dropped from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan after the nightclub incident.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The club culture in English cricket has recently come under discussion with England pacer Brydon Carse being involved in a nightclub incident. Now, the pacer has been dropped from the squad for the second Test against England as he is undergoing an investigation into the matter. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that he will not be part of the second Test at Lord’s.
Carse was taken away in handcuffs by police after he was involved in a brawl after Durham's win over Derbyshire in the County Championship. Former captain Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts were also seen with him in a video that went viral on social media. According to police, Carse was arrested on suspicion of getting involved in a brawl in a drunken state and later released.
ECB Update- Brydon Carse— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 24, 2026
The England and Wales Cricket Board has taken the matter seriously and has launched an investigation into the entire incident. The fact that Brydon will not play the second Test is a big blow to the England team.
Carse was named in the England squad for the first two Tests of the three-match Test series against Pakistan. However, after failing to make the playing eleven for the first Test in Leeds, he was released to appear for Durham in the County Championship. Durham defeated Derbyshire in a county match within three days. Carse took two wickets and scored 26 runs in the match. After the domestic victory, he went to a nightclub with his teammates.
ECB officials responded to the incident on Sunday, saying that an investigation has been launched into the matter.
Meanwhile, England, who won the first Test by an innings and 103 runs, are currently leading the series 1-0. The second Test begins at Lord's on August 27. England will be aiming to win the second Test to win the series and improve their position in the WTC standings.
England playing XI for the second Test
Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue