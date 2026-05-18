ETV Bharat / sports

Bruno Fernandes Equals Premier League Assist Record As Man United Beat Nottingham Forest In Thrilling Contest

Hyderabad: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League single-season assist record as the team beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a VAR-marred clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes registered his 20th assist of the season in the match that witnessed a video review for the team’s controversial second goal.

The result means that United’s strong finish under interim boss Michael Carrick continued as they are placed third in the points table with eight home wins in nine matches.

Fernandes equalled the assist tally by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne achieved in the past. The stat highlighted his key role for the team in the ongoing season.

“I could listen to that all night. What a way to finish a season here at home, what a game that was. I thought we played ever so well today, it’s unbelievable to see this place like this,” Carrick said as quoted by Reuters