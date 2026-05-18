Bruno Fernandes Equals Premier League Assist Record As Man United Beat Nottingham Forest In Thrilling Contest
Manchester United beat Nottingham Forrest by 3-2 at Old Trafford, and Bruno Fernandes inked his name in the record books.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League single-season assist record as the team beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a VAR-marred clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes registered his 20th assist of the season in the match that witnessed a video review for the team’s controversial second goal.
The result means that United’s strong finish under interim boss Michael Carrick continued as they are placed third in the points table with eight home wins in nine matches.
Fernandes equalled the assist tally by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne achieved in the past. The stat highlighted his key role for the team in the ongoing season.
Among the greats. ✨— Premier League (@premierleague) May 17, 2026
Bruno Fernandes goes level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for the most assists in a Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/Syj0HGONKt
“I could listen to that all night. What a way to finish a season here at home, what a game that was. I thought we played ever so well today, it’s unbelievable to see this place like this,” Carrick said as quoted by Reuters
Casemiro received a standing ovation as it was his final home appearance for the club after playing for them for four seasons, as he will leave the team after the conclusion of the season. Although it was a match, United had already secured a Champions League spot, and Forest were safe from relegation, it produced some high-intensity action.
VAR controversy in the clash
The biggest decisive moment in the game occurred when Matheus Cunha restored United’s lead with their second goal. The goal was reviewed for a VAR review as it was checked for the potential handball by Bryan Mbeumo during the buildup. Officials eventually allowed the goal to stay despite furious protests from the players.
Bruno Fernandes just casually dropping another outrageous assist like it’s normal 😭🎯— Adebola (@Bola__UTD) May 17, 2026
That assist to Mbeumo… pure football IQ. pic.twitter.com/wziIlWUJKW
Mbeumo missed a few opportunities in the game but made up for it later as he converted Fernandes’ cross in the 76th minute. It was the assist from Bruno Fernandes that inked his name in the record books as he levelled with Henry and De Bruyne.
Fernandes’ record ensured that the match would be remembered not only for the controversial VAR decision but also for him making his mark. Manchester United have qualified for the Champions League next season, and they will now aim to produce an impressive outing in the next season as only one last game to go against Brighton.