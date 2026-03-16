Bruno Fernandes Breaks David Beckham’s 26-Year-Old Record In Fixture Against Aston Villa
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes continued his brilliant form and broke a club record in the match against Aston Villa.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester United got back to winning ways on Sunday, and the campaign under Michael Carrick continued to get better for the club. In the clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15, they emerged triumphant by 3-1 thanks to goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.
In the win, captain Bruno Fernandes played a key role, writing his name in the record books. The Portuguese playmaker scored his 16th assist of the season in the Premier League and went past club legend David Beckham. He overtook Beckham’s previous club record of 15 assists in the 1999–2000 campaign. A brilliant through ball from the 31-year-old set up Matheus Cunha for the club’s crucial second goal in the match.
Speaking about his achievement, Fernandes said that he is happy that his skill to help the team set a goal has also helped him to reach the milestone.
The Aura in Bruno Fernandes reacting to both his assists is the best thing you'll see on the internet today👏pic.twitter.com/eIvCTuNRBH https://t.co/9gGlpQbkXS— Bloke (@UtdBloke_) March 15, 2026
“I’m more proud and more pleased because I did it serving my teammates. That’s even better because giving joy to others is also very good when you play in the position I play, so I’m very happy that I can help them to score, be happy and give them moments," Fernandes said.
“Obviously, it’s a huge achievement for me. But the main achievement for me would be to be in the top spots at the end of the season."
Fernandes played a key role for a club in the win that propelled them to a top-four finish and a berth in the UEFA Champions League. Casemiro opened the goal tally for United by latching onto a cross from Fernandes with a header and gave them a 1-0 lead. Villa equalled through a goal from Ross Barkley with a powerful strike past the goalkeeper, Senne Lammens.
Cunha and Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored the next two goals for the club and helped them win by 3-1.
Interim coach Michael Carrick praised his side’s performance against Aston Villa.
"We can enjoy winning. It's a good feeling and something we want to keep getting used to. We are keeping a lid on it and understanding where we are and what it takes to win games like today. We are in a good position at the moment, but still a lot to play for,” Carrick told the BBC..