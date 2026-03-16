ETV Bharat / sports

Bruno Fernandes Breaks David Beckham’s 26-Year-Old Record In Fixture Against Aston Villa

Hyderabad: Manchester United got back to winning ways on Sunday, and the campaign under Michael Carrick continued to get better for the club. In the clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15, they emerged triumphant by 3-1 thanks to goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

In the win, captain Bruno Fernandes played a key role, writing his name in the record books. The Portuguese playmaker scored his 16th assist of the season in the Premier League and went past club legend David Beckham. He overtook Beckham’s previous club record of 15 assists in the 1999–2000 campaign. A brilliant through ball from the 31-year-old set up Matheus Cunha for the club’s crucial second goal in the match.

Speaking about his achievement, Fernandes said that he is happy that his skill to help the team set a goal has also helped him to reach the milestone.

“I’m more proud and more pleased because I did it serving my teammates. That’s even better because giving joy to others is also very good when you play in the position I play, so I’m very happy that I can help them to score, be happy and give them moments," Fernandes said.