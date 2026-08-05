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Brock Lesnar Confirms WWE Retirement After Defeat Against Oba Femi At SummerSlam

Hyderabad: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Brock Lesnar bid adieu to professional wrestling as he revealed his decision after a defeat against Nigerian wrestling star Oba Femi at the ‘Summerslam’ event held on August 1. The 49-year-old has been a multiple-time WWE Champion and also had stints in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), which comprised an illustrious combat sport career. The wrestler confirmed his decision on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

While speaking on the show, he said that the bout against Femi was the last of his career. Following the match with Oba at SummerSlam, Brock raised his opponent’s hand as a sign of respect.

"I am here today to let the world know that I am retired," Lesnar said at the show as quoted by ESPN.

"Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It was kind of weird. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I said, 'I cannot do this anymore. I think I am done.' But the business called, and I still had some fuel in the tank. Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that is it. That is it for me in the squared circle and everything else," he signed off.