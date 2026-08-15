ETV Bharat / sports

British Cyclist Finlay Tarling, Aged 19, Dies After Tour Of Portugal Crash

Hyderabad: British cyclist Finlay Tarling passed away on Friday after a fatal crash in the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal. The 19-year-old rider was representing the NSN Development Team in the race, which involved a 166.8-kilometre course from Melgaço to Fafe.

Tarling was known for excelling in the time trials and had joined the NSN Development Team one year ago. He had also represented Great Britain at the global stage.

The team confirmed the death of the youngster through an official statement.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today,” the statement from them read.

"Fin was a much-loved member of our team, but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed."

How did the crash happen?

The catastrophic incident took place on the N306 road near the Arcozelo and Ponte de Lima regions. A commercial light goods vehicle, which was not affiliated with the event, entered the restricted race circuit. Portuguese media reported that the driver of the commercial light goods vehicle mistakenly believed that the entire group of riders had passed through the area. The driver was riding the vehicle in the opposite direction of incoming riders.