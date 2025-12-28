ETV Bharat / sports

Bret Lee Named As Latest Inductee To Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Hyderabad: Former Australia pacer Bret Lee has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday to honour his remarkable international career and his contribution to Australian cricket. The 49-year-old is known as one of the fastest bowlers the game has ever witnessed, with the right-arm pacer often touching speeds of 150 KPH. He was often considered in the same class as Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Representing Australia between 1999 to 2012, he played 76 Test matches for the national side. He also featured in 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is. The Aussie pacer finished his career with a remarkable tally of 718 international wickets — 310 in Tests, 221 in ODIs, and 38 in T20Is.

Lee also played a key role in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings in the competition. He also played for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and played a key role in helping them clinch their inaugural BBL title.