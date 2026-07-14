ETV Bharat / sports

Why Did Brendon McCullum Apologise Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI?

"I got a tap on the shoulder. I was disappointed, not just initially, but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business and fundamentally our results weren't good enough. It's time for someone else to have a go.

“We just weren't quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia. For that I guess I can only say sorry,” he said.

Hyderabad: Brendon McCullum has issued an apology to the England fans after failing to lead England to the desired results in the series against New Zealand, where the team lost the series by 2-1. McCullum stepped down as Test coach after a tenure that included 27 wins, 20 losses, and two draws in Test cricket.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould stated that the 2-1 series loss against New Zealand was a deciding factor in McCullum stepping away from the coaching role. However, McCullum will continue coaching the white-ball teams.

The 4-1 Ashes defeat last winter was the fourth winless series against Australia or India in McCullum’s tenure and the seeds of his exit were sown back then. Also, there were 2-2 draws at home against both, along with a 4-1 loss in India at the start of 2024.

McCullum further added that he will now focus on white-ball duties after stepping down from the role of head coach of the England Test team.

"I don't think we got what we wanted really. Fundamentally, you want to win the big series. India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what you wanted to. I thought we had opportunities against both of those quality oppositions and we achieved some good stuff over the four years but, fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, hence the decision was made,” he further added.

"I look back on the time fondly and thank everyone that was involved in it. There has been moments where things could have turned various ways and we might be sitting here with a different discussion. You can't live in those moments, either. You're grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the relationships and efforts everyone has put in.”