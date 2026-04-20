ETV Bharat / sports

Breathless, Yet Unstoppable: Hyderabad Girl Defies Odds To Chase Paralympic Gold

Hyderabad: Missing fingers in one hand, battling asthma, and struggling to breathe even after short runs, most would have stepped back. But not Divya from the Hayathnagar area of Telangana's Hyderabad.

With sheer determination and relentless effort, this young para-athlete is carving a path of inspiration in both sprinting and long jump.

A class IX student, Divya, hails from a modest family. Her father, Gopi, works as a goldsmith, while her mother is a labourer in a private company.

Life was never easy, but her challenges deepened after a childhood accident triggered asthma. There was a time when even running 50 meters left her gasping for breath. Yet, instead of giving in, she chose to fight.

Inspired by videos of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Divya found her calling in athletics. Though her coaches initially encouraged her to try javelin throw, considering her condition, her heart was set on running.