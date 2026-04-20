Breathless, Yet Unstoppable: Hyderabad Girl Defies Odds To Chase Paralympic Gold
Divya has bagged gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and long jump events, a remarkable feat for any athlete, let alone one battling physical challenges.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Missing fingers in one hand, battling asthma, and struggling to breathe even after short runs, most would have stepped back. But not Divya from the Hayathnagar area of Telangana's Hyderabad.
With sheer determination and relentless effort, this young para-athlete is carving a path of inspiration in both sprinting and long jump.
A class IX student, Divya, hails from a modest family. Her father, Gopi, works as a goldsmith, while her mother is a labourer in a private company.
Life was never easy, but her challenges deepened after a childhood accident triggered asthma. There was a time when even running 50 meters left her gasping for breath. Yet, instead of giving in, she chose to fight.
Inspired by videos of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Divya found her calling in athletics. Though her coaches initially encouraged her to try javelin throw, considering her condition, her heart was set on running.
Under the guidance of coach Vinod, she gradually built stamina, technique, and confidence, pushing her limits every single day.
Her hard work is already paying off. In 2025, at the senior state-level competitions in Hyderabad, Divya bagged gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and long jump events, a remarkable feat for any athlete, let alone one battling physical challenges.
She went on to win a bronze medal in the long jump at the national-level meet held in Gwalior. At the Khelo India Women's League in December, she clinched a bronze in the 100m sprint and a silver in the long jump.
Despite the hurdles, 'Divya’s focus remains clear. "My dream is to win a gold medal at the 2028 Paralympics," she says with quiet confidence. Her journey is not just about medals, but about resilience, courage, and the will to rise against all odds.
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