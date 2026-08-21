ETV Bharat / sports

Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Returns To Professional Football After 11 Years

Hyderabad: Former Brazil footballer and legend Ronaldinho has hinted at a possible return to professional football after a span of 11 years as a player. The 46-year-old joined Italian third-tier club Ravenna in June, and he has said that he is in good shape to score his 300th career goal.

"I'm very happy to be here with friends, we have a team that can do something good," said Ronaldinho, as quoted by the BBC.

"Will you see me play? I don't know, only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful, I'm here to help my teammates win. As you can see, I'm in shape, I feel good... If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful."

The former Barcelona superstar arrived in Ravenna on Thursday and received a warm welcome from the supporters at the beachside event. He has joined the Serie C club as part of their ownership project and as a registered player.