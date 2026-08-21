Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Returns To Professional Football After 11 Years
Ronaldinho is set to return to professional football, and he has also hinted that he might step on the field.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former Brazil footballer and legend Ronaldinho has hinted at a possible return to professional football after a span of 11 years as a player. The 46-year-old joined Italian third-tier club Ravenna in June, and he has said that he is in good shape to score his 300th career goal.
"I'm very happy to be here with friends, we have a team that can do something good," said Ronaldinho, as quoted by the BBC.
"Will you see me play? I don't know, only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful, I'm here to help my teammates win. As you can see, I'm in shape, I feel good... If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful."
The former Barcelona superstar arrived in Ravenna on Thursday and received a warm welcome from the supporters at the beachside event. He has joined the Serie C club as part of their ownership project and as a registered player.
🇧🇷 THE GREATEST ENTERTAINER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY IS OFFICIALLY BACK— Imaan Danish Syed (@Imaandanish1) August 21, 2026
Brazil legend Ronaldinho has shocked the world by announcing a sensational comeback to professional football at the age of 46. The former Ballon d'Or winner is joining Italian third-tier side Ravenna in a…
Thursday was dubbed "Ronaldinho day" as the Brazilian star was presented to the media in a glitzy beachside ceremony in the presence of around 6,000 fans. The former Brazilian forward arrived by private jet at nearby Forlì Airport -- about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Ravenna. He signed a couple of soccer balls for the staff working at the airport.
Ronaldinho played his last professional match in September 2015 for Brazilian club Fluminense. He was part of the World Cup-winning team in 2002, scoring the winning quarter-final goal against England and also winning the Ballon d’Or in 2005.
His comeback was announced in June by the club owner. Ignazio Cipriani, an Italian-American businessman and owner of the club since 2024, made the revelation during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
"His objective is romantic, to try to score his last goal," said Cipriani on Thursday.
"His involvement is not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us."
Ravenna will start their Serie C season opener on Monday against Reggiana. Last season, the club finished in third place in Group B, and they will be aiming to earn a promotion to Serie B, where they haven’t made an appearance since 2008.