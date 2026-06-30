ETV Bharat / sports

Brazil Woke Up In Time: Sheer Quality Was Enough To Halt Japanese Rebellion

Coach Alejandro Lino does a match review of Brazil vs Japan world cup match in in Houston. ( ETV Bharat )

Theory and the heavyweight of history suggested that the scales would naturally tip in Brazil's favor. However, those of us who closely follow the tactical evolution of modern football knew perfectly well that Japan's structure, patience, and explosive counter-attacking capabilities were weapons capable of inflicting severe damage on anyone.

The stage was set for an absolute thriller in this Round of 32 clash. The first half exposed the current structural deficiencies of the 'Canarinha'. Brazil struggled immensely to establish possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

At this point, it is impossible not to highlight an alarming operational flaw: the severe absence of attacking full-backs is glaring—those legendary, overlapping wing-backs that the rich history of Brazilian football has accustomed us to.

Lacking that width and depth down the flanks, the few moments of genuine danger were born exclusively from the feet of Vinícius Júnior, and only when he managed to ignite his creativity in the final third of the pitch.

On the other hand, Japan took the field with an admirable, thrilling attitude, completely determined to show zero respect to the five-time world champions. And their game plan worked to perfection.

Following a solid recovery in midfield, the Asian side chose to punish from long range, unleashing a clinical strike from outside the box to secure a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Without needing to look overly flashy, but rather relying on a highly disciplined counter-attacking blueprint, the Japanese block dropped deep, hoping to keep their opponent's passing circuits entirely disconnected.