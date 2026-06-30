Brazil Woke Up In Time: Sheer Quality Was Enough To Halt Japanese Rebellion
Argentino Juniors coach Alejandro Lino's analysis of Brazil's 2-1 win against Japan in Houston.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Theory and the heavyweight of history suggested that the scales would naturally tip in Brazil's favor. However, those of us who closely follow the tactical evolution of modern football knew perfectly well that Japan's structure, patience, and explosive counter-attacking capabilities were weapons capable of inflicting severe damage on anyone.
The stage was set for an absolute thriller in this Round of 32 clash. The first half exposed the current structural deficiencies of the 'Canarinha'. Brazil struggled immensely to establish possession and dictate the tempo of the game.
At this point, it is impossible not to highlight an alarming operational flaw: the severe absence of attacking full-backs is glaring—those legendary, overlapping wing-backs that the rich history of Brazilian football has accustomed us to.
Lacking that width and depth down the flanks, the few moments of genuine danger were born exclusively from the feet of Vinícius Júnior, and only when he managed to ignite his creativity in the final third of the pitch.
On the other hand, Japan took the field with an admirable, thrilling attitude, completely determined to show zero respect to the five-time world champions. And their game plan worked to perfection.
Following a solid recovery in midfield, the Asian side chose to punish from long range, unleashing a clinical strike from outside the box to secure a 1-0 lead heading into the break.
Without needing to look overly flashy, but rather relying on a highly disciplined counter-attacking blueprint, the Japanese block dropped deep, hoping to keep their opponent's passing circuits entirely disconnected.
However, the second half brought an absolute tactical shift. Brazil understood the urgency of the knockout scenario, shook off their lethargy, and established near-total dominance, suffocating Japan with close to 80% of ball possession.
Individual hierarchy began to dictate the terms of the match. Faced with a heavily overcrowded Asian low block that slammed all central pathways shut, the South Americans began to hammer away via crosses and aerial play—the exact avenue that eventually provided the equalizing goal.
Brazil refused to take their foot off the gas and kept pushing under the exact same script. The definitive match-winner arrived courtesy of a poor giveaway during Japan's low build-up—a recurring cardinal sin in this World Cup.
The Brazilian pressing block smelled blood, forced the turnover in the final third, and with just a couple of precise touches, stitched together the specific pass to find the back of the net just as the match was agonizing to a close.
In the end, it took Brazil only one half of focused football to secure the victory and their ticket to the Round of 16. Nonetheless, sharp analysis forces us to leave a massive question mark in the air: had Japan been slightly more aggressive to generate a higher volume of play and convert just one more chance during their peak moments, one can't help but wonder if Brazil would have had enough time to rewrite history.
At the end of the day, Brazil is Brazil, and as much as they fell asleep during the opening 45 minutes, they proved that their elite hierarchy woke up just in time.
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