Brazil Football Team To Play Against India At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium On October 3
Kolkata is poised to witness another historic evening of international football, as Brazil is set to play against India in friendly match, reports Sanjay Adhikary.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Football enthusiasts in the city of joy have received an early Durga Puja gift. Ending months of speculations, authorities have confirmed that the Brazil national football team would play a friendly match against India in Kolkata, the 'Mecca of Indian football', on October 3 during the FIFA international window.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the fixture on Thursday evening.
Speculation about the match had been circulating for several days now. Brazil is scheduled to play three FIFA-recognised friendly matches during the September-October international window. Vinicius and his teammates will first face Australia twice, on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The venue for the third match was uncertain.
Mindful of their massive fan base in India, the Brazilian Football Confederation was keen to host the game in the country. Finally, it has been official confirmed that the match will now be played on Indian soil.
The India-Brazil international friendly is scheduled for October 3, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). State Sports Minister Indranil Khan announced the news during the 'Mohun Bagan Day' celebrations, with the AIFF President by his side.
The senior Brazil team will return to Kolkata nearly 50 years after the legendary Pelé visited the city. On that occasion, the 'King of Football' played an exhibition match for the Cosmos Club. Pelé visited Kolkata twice more in later years, but the Brazil national team has never played a match in India. That is now set to change, with the Brazilian Football Confederation officially confirming the fixture.
Meanwhile, excitement is building around the Brazil-India match which will be played during the festive Durga Puja season. The opportunity to watch one of the world's most celebrated football teams play in India is expected to be a landmark moment for Indian football.
The match will also provide a major test for the Indian team, with a game against Brazil offering invaluable international experience. At the same time, it promises to be a rare and memorable occasion for football fans across the country.
Watch Video:
World Cup Fever: Brazil Fans Erect 400-Ft Long Flex In Kerala