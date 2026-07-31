ETV Bharat / sports

Brazil Football Team To Play Against India At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium On October 3

Kolkata: Football enthusiasts in the city of joy have received an early Durga Puja gift. Ending months of speculations, authorities have confirmed that the Brazil national football team would play a friendly match against India in Kolkata, the 'Mecca of Indian football', on October 3 during the FIFA international window.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the fixture on Thursday evening.

Speculation about the match had been circulating for several days now. Brazil is scheduled to play three FIFA-recognised friendly matches during the September-October international window. Vinicius and his teammates will first face Australia twice, on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The venue for the third match was uncertain.

Mindful of their massive fan base in India, the Brazilian Football Confederation was keen to host the game in the country. Finally, it has been official confirmed that the match will now be played on Indian soil.