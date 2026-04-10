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Brazilian Seamer Laura Cardoso Scripts History With Nine-Wicket Haul In T20I Match

Cardoso also became the first bowler to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries in international cricket. Previously, Shakera Selman of the West Indies picked four wickets in four balls against Pakistan in 2018. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga are the notable names to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries in men’s cricket.

Hyderabad: Brazilian pacer Laura Cardoso inked history in the fixture between Brazil and Lesotho in the Kalahari Women’s T20I tournament on Thursday in Botswana. By registering the figures of 9/4, she became the first player in either men’s or women’s senior T20I matches to scalp nine wickets in a single innings.

Her incredible spell helped the team register a 189-run victory as Lesotho were bowled out on a paltry total of 13. Cardoso surpassed the previous record of taking eight wickets in a single innings held by Sonam Yeshey of Bhutan as he registered figures of 8/7 in a men’s T20I against Myanmar. She also overtook women’s T20I record held by Indonesian bowler Rohmalia against Mongolia with bowling figures of 7/0.

The 21-year-old bowled only three overs of her spell, showing incredible consistency in taking a wicket in every two deliveries on average. Of her nine dismissals, four were clean bowled, four came via LBW, while one batter was caught.

Cardoso started her spell with a hattrick in her very first over as she got rid of three opposition batters in the second over in Lesotho’s chase. She then picked four wickets in the second over and then signed off her spell with two wickets in her last over. She affected seven ducks in the opposition batting unit, with four of them being golden ducks.

Batting first, Brazil posted a total of 202 runs and wrapped up the opposition only on 13 from 6.2 overs. Brazil has been flawless in the tournament, winning five out of five matches so far with an impressive net run rate of 6.969.