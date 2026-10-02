ETV Bharat / sports

Five-Time World Champion Brazil Arrive In Kolkata For Historic Friendly Against India

Kolkata: Five-time world champions Brazil has stepped in Kolkata ahead of their historic football friendly against India on October 3. The fixture will be played at the iconic Salt Lake City Stadium

"WE'VE ARRIVED, INDIA! The National Team has landed in Calcutta for an unprecedented encounter: for the first time in history, Brazil will face India next Saturday (3). Now it's time to prepare for another challenge! #BateNoPeito THIS IS BRAZIL!",” Brazil football federation wrote on ‘X’ handle.

Brazil had a mixed bag of results in the recent friendlies against Australia. They secured a 4-2 victory and drew the other match 1-1. India play a 1-1 draw against Panama in their friendly match.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had announced on July 30 that Brazil’s senior football team will play an international match against India. It will be a tough challenge for India as Brazil are the five-time World Cup champions.

West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan said on Wednesday that everyone is working together to ensure proper security arrangements.

"Along with that, police arrangements have been set up. To monitor everything, top-level IAS officers, top-level IPS officers, the Police DGP, and the Chief Secretary are working together. The Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, is personally monitoring the situation," he said.

"We are working with the vision in mind that our players will one day play in the World Cup wearing the 'Men in Blue' Indian jersey. Long-term collaborations and decisions are being made—from infrastructure upgrades to player nurturing and academies. We are going to witness a sports revolution in this state," he signed off.

Yuva Bharati Stadium is now preparing for the final phase. The exterior has changed. The field has been improved as per the instructions of the Brazilian Football Confederation. Seat numbers have been given in the gallery. According to which the spectators will take their seats. A part of the gallery has been painted in the tricolor of the national flag. Work is underway to install a giant screen above the entrance to the stadium. Where a laser show will be seen. The dressing room of the Yuva Bharati Stadium, especially the locker room of Brazil, has been decorated with pictures of their footballers. Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos and others will sit in specific places in the locker room according to the pictures.

Brazil squad for friendly against India

Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.