ETV Bharat / sports

Braving Cerebral Palsy, Gujarat Para-Athlete To Represent India At 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad: In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a para-athlete from Gujarat's Ahmedabad suffering from cerebral palsy has been selected in the Indian squad to represent the country at the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Para-athlete Rakesh Bhatt will participate in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the running, sprinting, and other track events. The sports are included in Category 37 of the para-athletics and are played by para-athletes whose physical movement and balance are affected by cerebral palsy or similar neurological conditions.

Talking to ETV Bharat over his inclusion in the Indian squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, para-athlete Rakesh Bhatt said that the achievement was the result of the faith placed in him by my family, coach, and fellow citizens.

“I have the opportunity to represent India at the Commonwealth Games. My sole objective now is to win a medal for the country. I want my journey to serve as an inspiration for other differently-abled youth," Bhatt said.

Para-athlete Rakesh Bhatt to represent India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (ETV Bharat)

Academy coach Apoorva Biswas sai that Bhatt's greatest strengths are his discipline, dedication, and never-say-die spirit.

“He has given his best in every training session. He was selected precisely because of his outstanding performances on the global stage. We are confident that he possesses the capability to win a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games."