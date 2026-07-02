Braving Cerebral Palsy, Gujarat Para-Athlete To Represent India At 2026 Commonwealth Games
Belonging to a farmer family, Rakesh Bhatt will participate in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the running, sprinting, and other track events.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a para-athlete from Gujarat's Ahmedabad suffering from cerebral palsy has been selected in the Indian squad to represent the country at the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Para-athlete Rakesh Bhatt will participate in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the running, sprinting, and other track events. The sports are included in Category 37 of the para-athletics and are played by para-athletes whose physical movement and balance are affected by cerebral palsy or similar neurological conditions.
Talking to ETV Bharat over his inclusion in the Indian squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, para-athlete Rakesh Bhatt said that the achievement was the result of the faith placed in him by my family, coach, and fellow citizens.
“I have the opportunity to represent India at the Commonwealth Games. My sole objective now is to win a medal for the country. I want my journey to serve as an inspiration for other differently-abled youth," Bhatt said.
Academy coach Apoorva Biswas sai that Bhatt's greatest strengths are his discipline, dedication, and never-say-die spirit.
“He has given his best in every training session. He was selected precisely because of his outstanding performances on the global stage. We are confident that he possesses the capability to win a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games."
Bhatt was born into a humble farming family in Moti Babariyat village, located in the Talaja taluka of Bhavnagar district. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy during his childhood.
Typically, walking, running, maintaining balance, or even controlling one's limbs effectively poses a challenge for children with this condition. Yet, Rakesh never viewed his physical limitations as a weakness; instead, he transformed them into his strength. Through relentless hard work, family support, and his coach's guidance, he carved a niche for himself in the world of sports and is now counted among the finest para-athletes globally.
Bhatt trains at an academy in Ahmedabad and has been representing India at the international level for several years. Thanks to his hard work, he is currently ranked number one in Asia and is among the top three para-athletes globally.
To date, he has brought glory to India and Gujarat by winning 15 gold and 18 silver medals across various national and international competitions.
His selection for the Commonwealth Games is not merely a result of talent; it is the outcome of years of hard work, rigorous training, and consistently strong performances. He was selected for the Indian team based on his international ranking, established qualification criteria, and recent performance.
Bhatt made his debut at the National Para Athletics Championships in 2022, winning gold medals in both the 100m and 200m events. Subsequently, in 2023, he represented India at the Para Asian Games in China and brought honor to the nation by winning silver medals in both events at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix.
After securing another silver medal at the Dubai Grand Prix in 2024, he won silver medals in the 100m and 200m events at the 2025 Morocco World Para Athletics Grand Prix. That same year, he represented India at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, finishing sixth globally.
The year 2026 has been the most successful for Rakesh. He won gold medals in the 100m and 200m events at the Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix, the 24th National Para Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, and the 8th Open National Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru. He has also successfully qualified for the Asian Games.
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