Virat Kohli Business Ventures: List Of Brands Owned And Endorsed By Ace Indian Cricketer
Virat Kohli recently launched One8, which is a high-performance brand co-founded with Agilitas Sports CEO Abhishek Ganguly.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricketers investing their money into businesses is a common practice, and India’s ace cricketer Virat Kohli has also backed multiple brands so far. Recently, he was brought on board as co-founder by One8 as it was acquired by Agilitas Sports, where he is a major investor.
In a recent event, the elite cricketer officially launched a brand new, high-performance sportswear and footwear collection under his One8 label. From its initial lifestyle focus, the brand shifted to sportswear and footwear collection. The brand sold more than 1.5 lakh pairs of shoes in the first 24 hours. The label intends to present itself as a premium, modern athletic brand.
The following are the brands and businesses owned by Virat Kohli
One8 (lifestyle/sportswear brand, apparel, footwear, fragrances): Kohli is highly active in the brand as an investor. Kohli already has a stake in the Agilitas Sports (Bengaluru-based sportswear startup) and One8 now comes under its umbrella. One8 operates under Agilitas with ongoing
launches and promotions. This replaced his earlier Puma partnership.
Agilitas Sports: Kohli invested ~₹40 crore personally in Agilitas equity (minority/mid-single digit stake, recent rounds in 2025), becoming a strategic investor and backer.
4. Virat Kohli - One8 and Wrogn pic.twitter.com/GuMxFC1JrU— Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) June 27, 2026
FC Goa (ISL football franchise): Kohli holds 12 % co-ownership stake in the company
Chisel Fitness (gym/fitness chain): Was an early investor, but Kohli is not associated anymore with the Chisel Fitness gym chain. Instead, he has launched a new premium fitness and wellness venture called Vault by Virat Kohli for people focusing on fitness.
Blue Tribe (plant-based meats) and Rage Coffee (D2C coffee): Equity investments (and
endorsements for Rage).
Old associations
Puma: Virat has stepped away from Puma. He reportedly denied a ₹300 crore extension offer and shifted focus to his venture One8 via Agilitas.
WROGN (fashionwear): This brand was originally co-created/promoted by Kohli (via Universal Sportsbiz/USPL). But now, he has distanced himself from the brand.
Other sportspersons to launch/own different brands
Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Launched the fitness-focused athleisure and footwear brand SEVEN (a lifestyle/sportswear brand with apparel and footwear; he owns the footwear side and serves as brand ambassador). He is also associated with the SportsFit chain of gyms.
4. Virat Kohli - One8 and Wrogn pic.twitter.com/GuMxFC1JrU— Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) June 27, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar: Co-owns the premium men’s clothing line True Blue (a joint venture with Arvind Fashion Brands, focused on menswear with Indian-inspired designs, plans for women's wear and accessories were discussed). He is also a key investor in the sports simulation hub Smaaash.
Yuvraj Singh: He is the founder of the purpose-led activewear and lifestyle brand YWC (YouWeCan).
Kapil Dev: Owns and manages Kaptain’s Retreat (a cricket-themed hotel/restaurant chain, e.g., in Chandigarh). He also holds equity in SAMCO Securities.
Sourav Ganguly: Former Indian captain officially launched Souragya, a premium ethnic wear label, in a 50-50 partnership with Myntra.