ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Business Ventures: List Of Brands Owned And Endorsed By Ace Indian Cricketer

Hyderabad: Cricketers investing their money into businesses is a common practice, and India’s ace cricketer Virat Kohli has also backed multiple brands so far. Recently, he was brought on board as co-founder by One8 as it was acquired by Agilitas Sports, where he is a major investor.

In a recent event, the elite cricketer officially launched a brand new, high-performance sportswear and footwear collection under his One8 label. From its initial lifestyle focus, the brand shifted to sportswear and footwear collection. The brand sold more than 1.5 lakh pairs of shoes in the first 24 hours. The label intends to present itself as a premium, modern athletic brand.

The following are the brands and businesses owned by Virat Kohli

One8 (lifestyle/sportswear brand, apparel, footwear, fragrances): Kohli is highly active in the brand as an investor. Kohli already has a stake in the Agilitas Sports (Bengaluru-based sportswear startup) and One8 now comes under its umbrella. One8 operates under Agilitas with ongoing

launches and promotions. This replaced his earlier Puma partnership.

Agilitas Sports: Kohli invested ~₹40 crore personally in Agilitas equity (minority/mid-single digit stake, recent rounds in 2025), becoming a strategic investor and backer.

FC Goa (ISL football franchise): Kohli holds 12 % co-ownership stake in the company

Chisel Fitness (gym/fitness chain): Was an early investor, but Kohli is not associated anymore with the Chisel Fitness gym chain. Instead, he has launched a new premium fitness and wellness venture called Vault by Virat Kohli for people focusing on fitness.

Blue Tribe (plant-based meats) and Rage Coffee (D2C coffee): Equity investments (and