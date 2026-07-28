CWG 2026: Boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, Sakshi Enter Quarterfinals
Ex-world youth champion Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class, winning four of five judges' scorecards.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:30 AM IST|
Updated : July 28, 2026 at 2:35 AM IST
Glasgow: The Indian trio of Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective categories in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
Sumit, however, lost a tight men's 70kg round of 16 bout to Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell by 1-4 split decision. Earlier, former world youth champion Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class, winning four of the five judges' scorecards.
Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded the 26-year-old Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds.
He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.
The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.
Rising youngster Ankush also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 80kg competition. He won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage.
The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games. He faces Jade Micock of Seychelles in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Sakshi, a former world youth and junior champion, won her 51kg round of 16 bout against Lethabo Modukanele of Botswana in a unanimous 5-0 verdict. She faces Caitlin Fryers of Northern Ireland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
In the day's last bout featuring an Indian boxer, Sumit started the opening round aggressively from the red corner, successfully landing sharp punches to take a 3-2 lead. McConnell then fought back in the subsequent rounds and prevailed in the close finish through the countback rule.