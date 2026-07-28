ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, Sakshi Enter Quarterfinals

Glasgow: The Indian trio of Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective categories in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Sumit, however, lost a tight men's 70kg round of 16 bout to Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell by 1-4 split decision. Earlier, former world youth champion Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class, winning four of the five judges' scorecards.

Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded the 26-year-old Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds.

He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.

The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.