ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides Worrying Devlopment On Wicketkeeper-Batter

"Rishabh obviously got hit on the shoulder. I think that it was discussed last night," Morkel said after the third day’s play in a press conference.

Ahead of the fourth day of the fixture, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided a worrying update which has raised uncertainty over him playing on Day 4 of the Colombo Test.

Hyderabad: Apart from India’s dominance in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant has also become a point of discussion in the cricket fraternity in the second match of the series. The wicketkeeper-batter was injured on Day 1 in Colombo and had to retire hurt.

"It is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up. I think they'll keep on monitoring him now overnight, and hopefully, he'll be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it's important to have him there. His reading of the game is exceptional," he added.

After getting injured on Day 1, Pant returned to bat the next day and formed a decisive 112-run stand with Dhruv Jurel to the Indian team into a commanding position. Pant played a knock of 63 runs from 89 deliveries.

However, he didn’t don the gloves when India came to bowl, and Jurel took the wicketkeeping duties instead. Also, he was shown with ice on his shoulder during the third day of the match.

Morkel also hinted that India will try their best to enforce a follow-on on the opposition.

"That will be the first prize… that we can get those two wickets tomorrow early. I know it's a cliché thing, but you know, with the weather around and sometimes the time it takes to take the covers on and off, we want to try and get as many overs as possible to the Sri Lankans. So hopefully, we can get those wickets tomorrow and then be brave, put them in, and bowl well,” he said.