ETV Bharat / sports

Bowlers To Achieve Unique Feat Of Taking Five Balls In Five Conesecutive Deliveries

But, there are only two bowlers as of now who have taken five wickets in five consecutive deliveries in recognised forms of cricket. Kelis Ndhlovu of Zimbabwe and Curtis Campher of Ireland are the only bowlers to achieve this unique feat in any form of recognised cricket.

Several bowlers have taken a hat-trick in international cricket, and some of them have even gone on to take four wickets on four consecutive deliveries. The list of cricketers to take hattrick includes some of the elite names in the sport like Wasim Akram, Lasith Malinga, and Brett Lee. Lasith Malinga has taken four wickets in four consecutive deliveries twice, while Gary Butcher (England) and Abhimanyu Mithun (India) have also taken four wickets in four consecutive deliveries in the past.

Hyderabad: Taking wickets is an important job for a bowler. When he takes wickets in consecutive deliveries, it becomes more special. His wicket-taking ability helps the teams restrict the opposition batters from scoring runs freely and accelerate the run rate.

Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup witnessed history in making on August 29 last year. She claimed five wickets in a single over to change the course of the match and secure a stunning seven-run win for the team. In the semi-final of the tournament played in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Women Under-19 set a decent target of 113 runs for the opposition.

In response, their opposition Eagles needed just nine runs from 12 deliveries and the match was heading in the favour of the batting team with five wickets in hand. However, Kelis Ndhlovu stepped up at the crease and changed the match completely. She picked five wickets in a row, and the Eagles were bundled out on 105. In the end, her bowling figures read an incredible 6/17 from the allotted quota of four overs.

Curtis Campher (Ireland)

The Irish all-rounder shone in the Inter-Provincial T20 trophy, becoming the first male cricketer to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries. Campher picked five wickets in a row while playing for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial Trophy, finishing with bowling figures of 5/16 from 2.3 overs.

The Munster Reds captain took five wickets across his second and third over in the spell to become the first male cricketer to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries. Campher’s team was defending a target of 189, and he started his impressive wicket-taking spree on the penultimate delivery of the 12th over as the ball swung in and crashed into the off-stump.

Next ball, Graham Hume was trapped lbw on the back foot. Then, in the next over, he dismissed Andy McBrine, Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson, completing the unique feat of taking five wickets over five consecutive deliveries.