Premier League Star Alex Jimenez Suspended By Bournemouth Over Allegations Of Inappropriate Messages On Social Media
The investigation into Alex Jimenez’s social media is going on, and he has been suspended from the club’s next game.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bournemouth have suspended defender Alex Jimenez from their upcoming English Premier League (EPL) clash while they investigate his social media posts, which have gone viral on the internet. Thus, the 21-year-old, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not take part in the club’s next fixture against Fulham.
The club confirmed the same through an official release.
"AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter, and it is currently being investigated,” the club said.
"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."
Club statement: Álex Jiménez— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 8, 2026
What is the matter related to Jimenez’s social media posts?
Bournemouth have made the decision not to include their right-back in the next game after screenshots doing the rounds on social media showed the Spanish defender communicating with a teenage girl in an inappropriate manner.
Images of Bournemouth’s Rightback, Alex jimenez, supposedly messaging a 15yr old are currently doing the rounds…😳 pic.twitter.com/oQ9ToULLjS— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 8, 2026
The screenshots reportedly show him exchanging messages with the minor and sending a self-portrait from inside his car with a suggestive caption. The club immediately took action and said that he will not be involved in the matchday squad while the situation is being probed.
Gimenez’s absence might hit Bournemouth’s European push
The timing of the controversy might tarnish a historic campaign for manager Andoni Iraola. Jimenez has been a regular in the side, making 32 appearances and inking his name on the score sheet in the team’s 3-2 win against Liverpool. His performance have kept the team in contention of securing their first-ever European qualification.
He initially joined on a loan from AC Milan before signing permanently for the English club in February on a deal that will run until 2031.
Bournemouth’s standing in the EPL
Bournemouth are currently placed in sixth position in the points table, registering 12 victories from 35 matches while losing seven fixtures. The team has also played 16 draws in the tournament and has earned 52 points so far. They still have a chance to finish in the top four, keeping an unbeaten record in the next three matches, and other results going their way.