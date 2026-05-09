ETV Bharat / sports

Premier League Star Alex Jimenez Suspended By Bournemouth Over Allegations Of Inappropriate Messages On Social Media

Hyderabad: Bournemouth have suspended defender Alex Jimenez from their upcoming English Premier League (EPL) clash while they investigate his social media posts, which have gone viral on the internet. Thus, the 21-year-old, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not take part in the club’s next fixture against Fulham.

The club confirmed the same through an official release.

"AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter, and it is currently being investigated,” the club said.

"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

What is the matter related to Jimenez’s social media posts?