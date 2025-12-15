ETV Bharat / sports

Bondi Beach Shooting: Michael Vaughan Narrowly Escapes Life-Threatening Situation

“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary. Now home safe, but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist. Thoughts with all who have been affected,” he wrote.

Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan narrowly escaped harm during the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach after finding himself in the crossfire. Vaughan was in the area where the shooting occurred at the time of the incident. He was forced to take shelter inside a restaurant where he locked himself as gunfire and fear spread outside.

At least 11 people were dead, and the death toll is rising. Around 30 people were injured as two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. Out of the two gunmen who orchestrated one of the deadliest attacks in Australia in recent years. One of the attackers were shot dead by the police while the other gunmen were taken into custody.

Authorities have classified the tragic occurrence as a terrorist attack. They said it was planned to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the opening day of the Hanukkah event.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly condemned the attack and also expressed solidarity with the Jewish community after they were at the receiving end of the brutality.

“As Prime Minister, I say on behalf of all Australians to the Jewish community: we stand with you. We embrace you, and we reaffirm that you have every right to be proud of who you are and what you believe,” he stated.

A vehicle at the scene is suspected of containing an improvised explosive device (IED). The bomb squad was called to the scene. Police said that two attackers have been identified, while the role of a third suspect is also being investigated. Officials appealed for calm, stating that this is not the time for revenge but for allowing the investigation to proceed.