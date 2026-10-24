Indian-Origin Chess Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan Shatters 38-Year-Old Record Of Judit Polgar
Chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan became the youngest female player to qualify for the International Master title.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Eleven-year-old Indian prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has inked her name in the record books yet again. She has scripted history, becoming the youngest female player ever to qualify for the International Master (IM) title.
The schoolgirl from Harrow, England, achieved the rare feat at the European Club Cup in Budva, Montenegro, shattering a record held by chess legend Judit Polgár since 1988.
11 years, 7 months and 16 days. That is how old Bodhana Sivanandan (2406) is as she becomes the youngest girl in chess history to achieve the International Master (IM) title. She is the youngest girl to achieve this feat in the history of the game beating Judit's record. She is now the seventh-youngest player, boy or girl, to qualify for the IM title, and one of only ten players in chess history to do it before turning 12. She is exactly one month older than Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov was when he qualified in 2017, while World Champion D. Gukesh was almost two months older in 2018. Yes, the two players who will face each other for the World Championship crown next month are both on this list! Read more: https://t.co/NVGDufcXto— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 24, 2026
The English Chess Federation hailed her achievement, saying she is an exceptional talent in the sport.
“I can only describe Bodhana as a generational talent. There was no limit to what she can achieve,” the federation’s Director of International Chess, IM Malcolm Pein, stated.
Bodhana smashes Judit Polgar’s record
Bodhana was only one norm away from being eligible to qualify for the International Master (IM) title. She completed it in the last round of the European Club Cup while playing against Sweden’s Woman International Master Viktoria Johansson.
She achieved the feat at the age of 11 years and seven months and surpassed Polgar, who achieved the feat at the age of 12 in 1988.
How can a player qualify for the IM title?
To qualify for the IM title, players need to produce three tournament performances as norms and a FIDE rating of at least 2400. The title is open to both men and women and ranks just below Grandmaster, the highest title in chess.
A huge congratulations to Sivanandan Bodhana on becoming the World's youngest Female player to achieve the International Master title! At the age of just 11 years, 7 months and 16 days, Bodhana scored her final IM norm at the European Chess Club Cup for Women. What a feat! https://t.co/V4e1y8BFcA— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 23, 2026
Bodhana’s remarkable rise in chess career
Bodhana has completed several major achievements recently. Last month, she became eligible to clinch the women's Grandmaster title after scoring eight points from 11 matches at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Her progress in the world of chess has been rapid. Just at the age of nine, she became the youngest person ever to represent England internationally in any sport. In August, she emerged triumphant in the British Women’s Chess Championships