ETV Bharat / sports

Indian-Origin Chess Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan Shatters 38-Year-Old Record Of Judit Polgar

File Photo: Bodhana Sivanandan ( Rafal Oleksiewicz/FIDE )

Hyderabad: Eleven-year-old Indian prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has inked her name in the record books yet again. She has scripted history, becoming the youngest female player ever to qualify for the International Master (IM) title.

The schoolgirl from Harrow, England, achieved the rare feat at the European Club Cup in Budva, Montenegro, shattering a record held by chess legend Judit Polgár since 1988.

The English Chess Federation hailed her achievement, saying she is an exceptional talent in the sport. “I can only describe Bodhana as a generational talent. There was no limit to what she can achieve,” the federation’s Director of International Chess, IM Malcolm Pein, stated. Bodhana smashes Judit Polgar’s record Bodhana was only one norm away from being eligible to qualify for the International Master (IM) title. She completed it in the last round of the European Club Cup while playing against Sweden’s Woman International Master Viktoria Johansson.