ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar’s Para Powerlifter Jhandu Kumar Sells Potatoes, Holds Promise To Clinch Medal At Commonwealth Games

Nalanda: Jhandu Kumar was barely four when polio struck him, weakening his body and constraining his movement. But he dared to dream and how! At 28, the young para powerlifter from Harnaut in Bihar’s Nalanda district has done what no one else from the state had accomplished. He has been selected to represent India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first para athlete from Bihar to earn a place on such a prestigious international stage. He competes in the 72-kg category.

His achievement gains importance not because of the medals he has won, but because of the challenges he had to brave to step onto a competition platform.

Jhandu Kumar at gym (ETV Bharat)

Jhandu’s fascination with bodybuilding began when he was just 12. Years later, in 2014-15, he finally started training at a gym. But it was around 2021 that he discovered what para powerlifting is and realised that it could be life changing for him. And it was, though survival was the first concern.

He began selling vegetables in 2018 to support his family. Reaching the wholesale market every day was a struggle because he did not even own a wheelchair. As if that was not enough, he faced another setback.

Due to the construction of an overbridge project, the shop was demolished. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he somehow managed to buy an electric rickshaw and began driving it for a living.

Medals Jhandu has won hang in his tin-shed house (ETV Bharat)

“It has been pretty tough all these years. During the COVID period, I bought an e-rickshaw. I drove it throughout the day and trained at the gym in the evenings. Driving the e-rickshaw exhausted my body so much that I hardly got enough opportunity to practise,” says Jhandu Kumar.

Still, he dreamt of making it big and earning laurels.

In 2023, Jhandu qualified to compete in Delhi, but he did not have enough money to travel and participate. The only asset he owned was his e-rickshaw. He sold it. “I had no other option if I wanted to compete in Delhi in 2023. I didn’t win a medal there. I could have given up, but I chose to try again. I received tremendous support from India’s number one coach, Rajendra Singh Rahelu, my gym owner, Gautam Bhaiya, and Kundan Bhaiya.”