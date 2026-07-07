ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar's Football Coach Who Lost His Son, Sold Wife’s Mangalsutra And Family Land To Prepare Champions

Bihar's Football Coach Kunal Banerjee Who Sold His Wife’s Mangalsutra, Stitched Shoes And Sold Land To Make Champions ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: As FIFA World Cup fever grips football fans across the globe, Kunal Banerjee needs to be remembered. Sacrifice and resilience personified, the 65-year-old former national-level footballer and Bihar referee, also known as Ramadhin Prasad from Bihar’s Nalanda district dedicated his life to the sport at immense personal cost.

He lost his four-year-old son, sold family land and even his wife’s mangalsutra to help his daughters pursue football.

Bihar's Football Coach Who Sold His Wife’s Mangalsutra, Stitched Shoes And Sold Land To Make Champions (ETV Bharat)

A four-time captain of the Nalanda district team, Banerjee represented Bihar at the national level between 1978 and 1983 and continued playing state-level football until 2004. Though his achievements speak about his talent and abilities, he says government apathy towards grassroots sport left him disappointed. He sold land and family jewellery to train his daughters, who went on to win medals at national-level competitions.

But Banerjee’s passion for football came at a heartbreaking cost. His four-year-old son, Tripolia Goyal, who also loved the game, fell ill after playing in the cold and later passed away. In his memory, Banerjee founded the Tripolia Goyal Football Club, where he trains aspiring footballers free of cost. His daughters adopted ‘Goyal’ as their surname in memory of their brother.

Banerjee established the club in 1990 and has since trained three male and 12 female national-level footballers.

Bihar's Football Coach Who Sold His Wife’s Mangalsutra, Stitched Shoes And Sold Land To Make Champions (ETV Bharat)

Recalling those years, he says poverty forced his daughters, Kalyani Goyal and Vaishali Goyal, to play national tournaments wearing the same pair of torn shoes, stitched repeatedly by a cobbler.