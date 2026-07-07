Bihar's Football Coach Who Lost His Son, Sold Wife’s Mangalsutra And Family Land To Prepare Champions
Former national footballer Kunal Banerjee sacrificed many things in life to train footballers in Bihar, highlighting extraordinary dedication despite alleged official neglect.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Nalanda: As FIFA World Cup fever grips football fans across the globe, Kunal Banerjee needs to be remembered. Sacrifice and resilience personified, the 65-year-old former national-level footballer and Bihar referee, also known as Ramadhin Prasad from Bihar’s Nalanda district dedicated his life to the sport at immense personal cost.
He lost his four-year-old son, sold family land and even his wife’s mangalsutra to help his daughters pursue football.
A four-time captain of the Nalanda district team, Banerjee represented Bihar at the national level between 1978 and 1983 and continued playing state-level football until 2004. Though his achievements speak about his talent and abilities, he says government apathy towards grassroots sport left him disappointed. He sold land and family jewellery to train his daughters, who went on to win medals at national-level competitions.
But Banerjee’s passion for football came at a heartbreaking cost. His four-year-old son, Tripolia Goyal, who also loved the game, fell ill after playing in the cold and later passed away. In his memory, Banerjee founded the Tripolia Goyal Football Club, where he trains aspiring footballers free of cost. His daughters adopted ‘Goyal’ as their surname in memory of their brother.
Banerjee established the club in 1990 and has since trained three male and 12 female national-level footballers.
Recalling those years, he says poverty forced his daughters, Kalyani Goyal and Vaishali Goyal, to play national tournaments wearing the same pair of torn shoes, stitched repeatedly by a cobbler.
A resident of Kesopur village in Nalanda, Banerjee has been playing football since he was eight years old. He became a state referee in 1995 and represented Bihar in national tournaments against Karnataka (1981) and West Bengal (1983). After retiring from competitive football, he devoted himself to coaching village children.
Facing financial hardship, he sold six katha and six dhur of land in 2002-03 to continue training players. When that was not enough, he sold his wife’s jewellery in 2008-09.
“My daughters and other players wore the same torn shoes stitched 10-12 times while competing at the Nationals. They still won medals in 2016 and 2017. Twelve girls and several boys from my club have represented the country at the national level,” Banerjee said with a sense of pride.
Banerjee says none of the national-level players he trained, including his daughters, has secured a government job despite sports recruitment schemes. Frustrated by the lack of recognition, he stopped training girls eight years ago.
“If even one of my players gets a government job today, I will return to coaching and prepare 50-60 girls from Nalanda for the national stage,” he assures.
Despite the hardships, Banerjee’s passion for football remains undiminished.
“Watching FIFA matches brings back the spirit of my youth. I feel like taking children back onto the field, but the government’s attitude disappoints me,” he said.
Players from his academy, including Akhilesh Kumar, Sunny Kumar and Ajit Kumar, remain enthusiastic about football. They admire Lionel Messi and hope Argentina wins another World Cup, while also acknowledging France as a strong contender.
State-level player Sunny Kumar alleged that talented footballers often lose opportunities because selections are influenced by money and political connections. He also highlighted the poor state of football infrastructure and the lack of institutional support for grassroots players in India.
Banerjee still hopes the government will recognise deserving athletes and provide jobs and transparent opportunities. His story is a reminder that without sustained support for grassroots football, many talented players may never get the chance to realise their potential.
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