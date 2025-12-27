Yearender 2025: West Indies All Out On 27, Gukesh’s 3rd Round Exit And India's Home Series Whitewash
The year 2025 witnessed a series of shocking upsets and defeats across various sports throughout the year.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sports are followed by the fierce contests and uncertainty they produce. Certain teams dominate specific sports, like the Australian cricket team was a dominating force from 1999 to 2007, winning all three ODI World Cups held in the mentioned period. However, the moments when a team defies all the odds and topples the favourites become memorable in the history books of the sport. Also, the sport produces shocking moments sometimes, which send spectators into awe.
The article takes a look at the upsets in 2025 and some shocking moments as well.
West Indies all out on 27
The West Indies cricket team is on a decline, suffering frequent losses in recent times. The team lost the Test series against Australia 3-0 in June-July this year. The series defeat was disappointing, but they registered an embarrassing record. The team was bundled out on 27 on the third day of the day-night Test held in Jamaica.
27 is the second-lowest Test total and the lowest since 1955. The previous lowest of the Caribbean side was 47, which they made against England in 2004. Mitchell Starc was the key pioneer of the destruction, taking six wickets for nine runs.
India suffered a home whitewash against South Africa
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements from the Test team, India’s team faced a home defeat against South Africa, losing all of the matches they played. The series win for South Africa included a massive 408-run triumph in the second Test.
It was the first occasion in 25 years when South Africa won a Test series on Indian soil. It was the second whitewash in the Tests for India since Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach. Previously, New Zealand beat them by 3-0 in October-November 2024.
World Champion D Gukesh knocked out in third round of Chess World Cup
World Champion D Gukesh suffered a shock exit in the Chess World Cup 2025 after losing in the third round. He lost against Germany’s Frederik Svane, the world No. 85. His early exit in the eight-round tournament sent shockwaves amongst the chess fans. Gukesh was one of the favourites to win the tournament as he became the World Champion the previous year.
Neeraj Chopra's shock exit at the World Athletics Championship
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra finished eighth with the best throw of 84.03 meters in the final. His compatriot Sachibn Yadav finished fourth with a throw of 86.27 meters. Coming into the tournament, Neeraj was expected to win a medal, considering his stellar record in the sport and the fact that he has won the World Championships title in 2023.
While Neeraj finished eighth, Sachin finished in fourth place with a throw of 86.27 metres, making the best performance of his career. Despite breaching the 90-meter mark earlier this year, he failed to cross it in the crucial tournament.
Plymouth knocked out Liverpool from the FA Cup
In a memorable clash in the FA Cup, Plymouth stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 victory, becoming the first lower-division team since February 2018 to eliminate a top Premier League side. Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City 1-0, scripting an upset.