ETV Bharat / sports

Yearender 2025: West Indies All Out On 27, Gukesh’s 3rd Round Exit And India's Home Series Whitewash

Hyderabad: Sports are followed by the fierce contests and uncertainty they produce. Certain teams dominate specific sports, like the Australian cricket team was a dominating force from 1999 to 2007, winning all three ODI World Cups held in the mentioned period. However, the moments when a team defies all the odds and topples the favourites become memorable in the history books of the sport. Also, the sport produces shocking moments sometimes, which send spectators into awe.

The article takes a look at the upsets in 2025 and some shocking moments as well.

West Indies all out on 27

The West Indies cricket team is on a decline, suffering frequent losses in recent times. The team lost the Test series against Australia 3-0 in June-July this year. The series defeat was disappointing, but they registered an embarrassing record. The team was bundled out on 27 on the third day of the day-night Test held in Jamaica.

File Photo: Australian Cricket Team (AP)

27 is the second-lowest Test total and the lowest since 1955. The previous lowest of the Caribbean side was 47, which they made against England in 2004. Mitchell Starc was the key pioneer of the destruction, taking six wickets for nine runs.

India suffered a home whitewash against South Africa

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements from the Test team, India’s team faced a home defeat against South Africa, losing all of the matches they played. The series win for South Africa included a massive 408-run triumph in the second Test.