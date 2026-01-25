BBL 15: Perth Scorchers Win Sixth Title With A Dominant Victory Over Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers won their sixth title and continued their stellar record in BBL history, outplaying Sydney Sixers in the final.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST|
Updated : January 25, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Perth Scorchers are the most dominant side in the Big Bash League, and they proved it once more, bagging sixh title with a victory over Sydney Sixers in a lopsided final on Sunday, January 25. They became the champions of the BBL 2025/26 with a six-wicket victory thanks to a brilliant collective effort from the bowling unit. After bowlers played their part, Perth chased down the target of 133 in just 17.3 overs to secure a victory. Jhye Richardson and David Payne did the heavy lifting, dismissing key batters from the opposition, while Mahli Beardman also contributed in decimating the opposition batting unit.
Perth secures sixth title with successful chase
Perth boasts an impressive record in the 15 editions of the tournament played so far. They have won five titles (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2025–26) and made it into the final four times. Scorchers dominated inthe league stage as well, occupying the top position with seven wins from 10 matches.
Chasing 133 turned out to be a walk in the park for Perth, with Mitchell Marsh leading the way with a knock of 44 runs. Finn Allen contributed with a knock of 36 runs while Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 29 runs. Sean Abbott picked up two wickets for the Sydney Sixers while Mitchell Starc and Jack Edwards took one wicket each.
Sydney bundled out on 132
Coming into the match, Sydney was heavily reliant on Steve Smith, but his dismissal on 24 triggered an innings collapse for the team, and six batters scored in single digits. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques scored 24 runs each as well, but none of them converted the starts they got. Jhye Richardson and David Payne picked up three wickets each. Mahli Beardman scalped two wickets each.
Payne was adjudged Player of the Match
Payne was awarded the Player of the Match for taking three wickets, and he expressed his joy after the triumph.
"Yeah, it’s hard to describe any emotion right now, to be honest with you. I’m elated - elated for the Perth fans. They’re the ones who turned out tonight and made this the final that it was. And then to the boys - they’re just awesome again. So it’s not really sunk in, obviously, right now, but I’m sure it will over time. (playing in front of such a crowd) Yeah, it’s nervous, to be honest. It starts nervy, and then when you get a couple of good ones down there, it calms the nerves," he added.