BBL 15: Perth Scorchers Win Sixth Title With A Dominant Victory Over Sydney Sixers

Hyderabad: Perth Scorchers are the most dominant side in the Big Bash League, and they proved it once more, bagging sixh title with a victory over Sydney Sixers in a lopsided final on Sunday, January 25. They became the champions of the BBL 2025/26 with a six-wicket victory thanks to a brilliant collective effort from the bowling unit. After bowlers played their part, Perth chased down the target of 133 in just 17.3 overs to secure a victory. Jhye Richardson and David Payne did the heavy lifting, dismissing key batters from the opposition, while Mahli Beardman also contributed in decimating the opposition batting unit.

Perth secures sixth title with successful chase

Perth boasts an impressive record in the 15 editions of the tournament played so far. They have won five titles (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2025–26) and made it into the final four times. Scorchers dominated inthe league stage as well, occupying the top position with seven wins from 10 matches.

Chasing 133 turned out to be a walk in the park for Perth, with Mitchell Marsh leading the way with a knock of 44 runs. Finn Allen contributed with a knock of 36 runs while Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 29 runs. Sean Abbott picked up two wickets for the Sydney Sixers while Mitchell Starc and Jack Edwards took one wicket each.