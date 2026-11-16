ETV Bharat / sports

Once Unsure She Would Compete Again, Bengal’s Bidisha Kundu Wins National Heptathlon Gold

Nadia : There was a time when Bidisha Kundu wondered whether she would ever return to the athletics field. A journey to training had ended with her being thrown onto a road, her injuries keeping her away from the sport for months. Even as she recovered, the trauma of that winter morning left her uncertain about her future.

Today, the young athlete from Shimurali in Bengal’s Nadia district has a national gold medal in the heptathlon - a competition that tests an athlete across seven events. For Bidisha, the medal is the result of months of rigorous training when simply returning to the field had seemed beyond her reach.

“There was a time when I felt that a return might no longer be possible. But thanks to the efforts of my coaches, I have made a comeback. In a sense, this return marks my triumph over the trauma of the accident.”

Once Unsure She Would Compete Again, Bengal’s Bidisha Kundu Wins National Heptathlon Gold (ETV Bharat)

She had been living in Kanchrapara when the accident happened. On a foggy winter morning, she boarded a toto, an electric rickshaw, to reach the station on her way to training. A lorry struck the vehicle from behind, hitting the side where she was seated. The impact threw her onto the road.

The journey she had begun that morning would have to wait. For the next few months, Bidisha stayed away from the field, dealing with her injuries and the fear the accident had left behind. For someone whose life had revolved around sport, there was a question whether she would be able to compete as she once had?

Her eventual return brought her back to a dream that had begun with her parents, even before she was born.

Bishwajit Kundu and Dipali Kundu had both been athletes. Though major sporting success had eluded them, their attachment to athletics endured. Both now work with the state police and they hoped their child would have the opportunity to pursue the ambitions they had been unable to fulfil.

Bidisha grew up with that hope. Over the years, it became her own.

“Both my parents were athletes. My father serves in the state police. They had both decided that they would raise their child to be an athlete. It is through their wishes and my own efforts that I have reached where I am today. Now, I am preparing to return to the starting blocks, aiming to achieve even greater things.”

Once Unsure She Would Compete Again, Bengal’s Bidisha Kundu Wins National Heptathlon Gold (ETV Bharat)

She began her athletics journey in 2017, initially drawing attention in the high jump and long jump. The following year, she won a state-level gold medal and went on to secure silver in the high jump at a national junior competition. More medals followed in state and national age-group events, giving her parents reason to believe that the dream they had nurtured was taking shape.

But Bidisha’s sporting ambitions would demand that she move beyond the events in which she had first found success.

In 2022, she began training under coach Arghyapratim Roy at the ACC in Sodepur. There, her training took a new direction. Having assessed her strengths, Roy guided her towards the heptathlon. Since 2023, she has competed regularly in the event.