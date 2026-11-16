Once Unsure She Would Compete Again, Bengal’s Bidisha Kundu Wins National Heptathlon Gold
The Bengal girl overcame injuries and trauma to win national heptathlon gold, reviving her parents’ sporting dreams and her own international ambitions, reports Sanjay Adhikary.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Nadia: There was a time when Bidisha Kundu wondered whether she would ever return to the athletics field. A journey to training had ended with her being thrown onto a road, her injuries keeping her away from the sport for months. Even as she recovered, the trauma of that winter morning left her uncertain about her future.
Today, the young athlete from Shimurali in Bengal’s Nadia district has a national gold medal in the heptathlon - a competition that tests an athlete across seven events. For Bidisha, the medal is the result of months of rigorous training when simply returning to the field had seemed beyond her reach.
“There was a time when I felt that a return might no longer be possible. But thanks to the efforts of my coaches, I have made a comeback. In a sense, this return marks my triumph over the trauma of the accident.”
She had been living in Kanchrapara when the accident happened. On a foggy winter morning, she boarded a toto, an electric rickshaw, to reach the station on her way to training. A lorry struck the vehicle from behind, hitting the side where she was seated. The impact threw her onto the road.
The journey she had begun that morning would have to wait. For the next few months, Bidisha stayed away from the field, dealing with her injuries and the fear the accident had left behind. For someone whose life had revolved around sport, there was a question whether she would be able to compete as she once had?
Her eventual return brought her back to a dream that had begun with her parents, even before she was born.
Bishwajit Kundu and Dipali Kundu had both been athletes. Though major sporting success had eluded them, their attachment to athletics endured. Both now work with the state police and they hoped their child would have the opportunity to pursue the ambitions they had been unable to fulfil.
Bidisha grew up with that hope. Over the years, it became her own.
“Both my parents were athletes. My father serves in the state police. They had both decided that they would raise their child to be an athlete. It is through their wishes and my own efforts that I have reached where I am today. Now, I am preparing to return to the starting blocks, aiming to achieve even greater things.”
She began her athletics journey in 2017, initially drawing attention in the high jump and long jump. The following year, she won a state-level gold medal and went on to secure silver in the high jump at a national junior competition. More medals followed in state and national age-group events, giving her parents reason to believe that the dream they had nurtured was taking shape.
But Bidisha’s sporting ambitions would demand that she move beyond the events in which she had first found success.
In 2022, she began training under coach Arghyapratim Roy at the ACC in Sodepur. There, her training took a new direction. Having assessed her strengths, Roy guided her towards the heptathlon. Since 2023, she has competed regularly in the event.
The transition meant learning to meet seven different demands. Running, jumping and throwing require distinct techniques and strength in one discipline cannot make up for every weakness elsewhere. Bidisha had to build the consistency to perform across the competition, including in events that came less naturally to her.
That work has now brought her national gold. Roy sees the medal as the result of years of sustained training, while remaining clear about what she must improve.
“This success at the national level has come after a long time. It is the result of consistent training since 2022 that has brought the athlete to this point. To achieve something this significant, further improvement is required and the potential for that is certainly there. However, there are still some shortcomings in the throwing events that need to be addressed,” Roy said.
For the coach, the next task is to bring greater balance to her performances across all seven events. The medal is an achievement to celebrate, but it also gives them a clearer sense of the work ahead.
For Bidisha, being able to do that work again is itself something she once feared losing. The accident had interrupted her training and shaken her confidence in a future she had spent years pursuing. With her coaches’ help, she found her way back. Winning gold has given that return a significance she can measure beyond the result sheet.
She is already looking towards the national university championships in December, followed by the National Games and opportunities to qualify for the Asian Track and Field Championships. Her immediate target is get into the senior Indian team.
“I still have another year to compete in the under-23 category. There’s the university meet in December, followed by the National Games. The Asian Track and Field Championships are also coming up. I want to represent my country. However, I prefer to take things one step at a time,” said Bidisha.
She looks up to Neeraj Chopra and hopes to experience the honour of representing India internationally. She also follows American heptathlete Anna Hall, drawing inspiration from her performances as she works on her own.
The Olympics remain her biggest ambition. With the possibility of India hosting the Games in 2036 in mind, she hopes to prepare herself for a chance to compete for her country on that stage. It is a distant goal, with many competitions and qualifying hurdles before it. For now, her attention is on the next meet and the improvements needed to get there.
Her national gold has given her family a moment they had long hoped for. Two former athletes who once imagined a sporting future for their child have watched their daughter endure an accident, confront the possibility of losing that future and return to win.
Bidisha still has weaknesses to work on and stronger opponents to face. But she can approach those challenges with the knowledge that she has already fought her way back to the field when she thought she might never return. And that too as a national gold medallist!
Also Read: