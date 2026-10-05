ETV Bharat / sports

Bhuvneshwar Appointed As India Captain; Two RCB Players To Feature In Hong Kong Sixes Squad

Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not be making his India return soon but the right-arm pacer will be in action in the times ahead. The 36-year-old will captain a strong seven-member Indian squad at the Hong Kong sixes competition which will run from October 30 to November 1.

The squad will boast a strong Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as Bhuvneshwar’s teammate from RCB, Krunal Pandy is also part of the squad.Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi and Rahul Tewatia are also in the squad.

Except for Shashank Singh, all other members in the squad have represented the Indian senior team. However, Bhuvneshwar will draw a lot of attention considering there have been talks around his return to the Indian international squad after a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Bhuvneshwar’s recent form

The right-arm pacer was brilliant for RCB in their IPL-winning campaign this year taking 28 wickets in 16 matches. In a tournament where batters were scoring in an explosive manner, the India bowler registered an economy of 7.95.

He also continued his form in the UP T20 League in August and September picking 14 wickets from 11 matches. His performance triggered the discussion around his potential comeback in the Indian team.