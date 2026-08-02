ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana's Bhiwani Village Celebrates CWG Boxing Gold Of Priya Ghanghas

Bhiwani: Dhanana village in Bhiwani, Haryana, is celebrating the success of its daughter, Priya Ghanghas, who made history by winning a gold medal in the women's 60kg boxing category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. With her 4-1 split decision victory, India has achieved its best-ever boxing performance.

Priya’s final bout was watched live by the villagers along with her family. Special arrangements had been made for the viewing on a large screen that was installed outside her house, allowing the entire village to watch the final live. Celebrations began as soon as Priya won the match.

Villagers watching Priya Ghanghas performance at the Commonwealth Games (ETV Bharat)

Priya’s father, Mahendra Ghanghas, said, "My daughter had said that she would bring a gold medal. She did it. Hopefully, she will now bring medals in the Asian Games and Olympics as well.” He said that his daughter works very hard. He disclosed that she enjoys having milk, kheer and churma with pure ghee. “Now, when she comes home, she will be given a grand welcome," he added.