Haryana's Bhiwani Village Celebrates CWG Boxing Gold Of Priya Ghanghas
The entire Dhanana village watched her final bout live along with her family
Published : August 2, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Bhiwani: Dhanana village in Bhiwani, Haryana, is celebrating the success of its daughter, Priya Ghanghas, who made history by winning a gold medal in the women's 60kg boxing category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. With her 4-1 split decision victory, India has achieved its best-ever boxing performance.
Priya’s final bout was watched live by the villagers along with her family. Special arrangements had been made for the viewing on a large screen that was installed outside her house, allowing the entire village to watch the final live. Celebrations began as soon as Priya won the match.
Priya’s father, Mahendra Ghanghas, said, "My daughter had said that she would bring a gold medal. She did it. Hopefully, she will now bring medals in the Asian Games and Olympics as well.” He said that his daughter works very hard. He disclosed that she enjoys having milk, kheer and churma with pure ghee. “Now, when she comes home, she will be given a grand welcome," he added.
Priya’s mother, Meera Devi, said, "I felt very proud when my daughter won the gold medal for the country. I felt very emotional while watching the match. Priya had promised to bring gold. She works very hard and eats healthy food. Now it is time for her to come back."
Priya’s journey in life is very inspiring. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She also has an elder sister, and her elder brother Neeraj is also a boxer. Priya has been passionate about wrestling and other sports since childhood. It was on witnessing Vijender Singh win an Olympic medal that she decided to pursue boxing as her career.
Result Update🚨: Boxing Women's 60kg— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2026
The golden run continues!🥇
Congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Priya on securing the Women's 60kg Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
With her 4-1 split decision victory, India has now registered its best-ever Boxing campaign.… pic.twitter.com/0YlqQuLQRC
Her regular training was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she maintained her fitness by running in the mountains with her brother. In 2022, her family moved to Bhiwani to ensure better training for the children, where she trained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Boxing Academy. Her fortunes changed from then onwards, and she went on to win a gold medal at the 2023 Youth Women's National Boxing Championship and was also awarded the Best Boxer of the tournament.
Priya made a strong comeback from a deficit in the women's 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada to win the gold. Family support, self-effort, and unwavering self-confidence played a crucial role in her journey.
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