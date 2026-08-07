ETV Bharat / sports

'Gold Medal Journey At CWG Wasn't Easy; Lost 2 Kg Weight Due To Infection', Says Boxer Jasmine Lamboria

Bhiwani: Boxers from Bhiwani—a city renowned as 'Mini Cuba'—have once again brought glory to India on the international stage. Sports enthusiasts and residents of Bhiwani welcomed Indian Army Naib Subedar and star boxer Jasmine Lamboria upon her return home after winning the gold medal in the 57 kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow.

Speaking to journalists upon her arrival here, Jasmine and her father, Jaiveer Lamboria, shared details of this historic achievement and the arduous journey behind it.

Jasmine recalled, "The period just before the Commonwealth Games was extremely difficult and challenging for me. I fell seriously ill prior to the competition, and my training came to a complete halt for nearly a month. After several days of medical tests, I was diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection, which required a 14-day course of antibiotics."

She maintained that due to the illness, her weight dropped to 55 kg, which was below the limit for her 57 kg weight category.