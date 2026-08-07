'Gold Medal Journey At CWG Wasn't Easy; Lost 2 Kg Weight Due To Infection', Says Boxer Jasmine Lamboria
Boxer Jasmine Lamboria received a grand welcome from her family upon her return home. She shared her experiences.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Bhiwani: Boxers from Bhiwani—a city renowned as 'Mini Cuba'—have once again brought glory to India on the international stage. Sports enthusiasts and residents of Bhiwani welcomed Indian Army Naib Subedar and star boxer Jasmine Lamboria upon her return home after winning the gold medal in the 57 kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow.
Speaking to journalists upon her arrival here, Jasmine and her father, Jaiveer Lamboria, shared details of this historic achievement and the arduous journey behind it.
Jasmine recalled, "The period just before the Commonwealth Games was extremely difficult and challenging for me. I fell seriously ill prior to the competition, and my training came to a complete halt for nearly a month. After several days of medical tests, I was diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection, which required a 14-day course of antibiotics."
She maintained that due to the illness, her weight dropped to 55 kg, which was below the limit for her 57 kg weight category.
"When I resumed training on July 1, I had only three weeks to prepare. We focused on technical and strategic aspects without overexerting my body physically, ensuring the infection did not flare up again," she said.
It was thanks to this hard work, undertaken amidst limited time and difficult circumstances, that she was able to win a gold medal.
A Tough Fight in the Final: Reflecting on the final bout, Jasmine said, "I was up against an Irish boxer who was a former Commonwealth Games champion. After securing a narrow 3-2 lead in the first round, I adopted an aggressive style in the second and third rounds to extend my lead and clinch the gold medal. My focus is now on preparing for national and international competitions as well as the Olympic Games. I will begin training as soon as the dates for the national camp are announced."
Expressing pride in his daughter's achievement, Jaiveer, said, "Jasmine started boxing about 10 years ago. She never looked back on her journey and remained dedicated to hard work. Despite facing difficult times, she has reached a milestone today that makes our entire family, neighborhood, and country proud. We are confident that she will continue to bring glory to the nation by winning gold medals in the future."
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