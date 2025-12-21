Bhaichung Bhutia Reacts On Salt Lake Stadium Chaos During Lionel Messi's Goat Tour Of India
Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia reacted to the recent chaotic scenes in Kolkata during Messi's visit, saying sports should get priority.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday reacted to the chaotic scenes which unfolded during Lionel Messi's public event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as undesirable. He also added that sports should get priority over political and bureaucratic formalities whenever there is a sports event.
Speaking after a running event in Kolkata, Bhutia said fans turn up to watch sport, and they should get what they are seeking in such events.
“I think when there is a sports event, sports should get priority,” Bhutia said while speaking at a public event.
“Many times across India we see sporting events getting delayed because of political speeches, chief guest handshakes and all that. That is not necessary. Fans and players are coming to watch the sport, and the sport should begin rather than waiting for VIPs.”
“It was good to see not just in Kolkata, but across different cities, fans just wanted to see the sporting event, who just wanted to see Messi and nothing else. I hope this is a lesson we will learn and that this trend will change,” he added.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was on a three-day visit to four cities. He visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. His visit to most of the cities went smoothly, but in Kolkata, the event unfolded in a tragic manner as the fans expressed their displeasure at the venue after they didn't catch a glimpse of the footballing superstar. A group of VVIPs and politicians surrounded Messi, and they blocked the view of the spectators. Thus, organisational lapses and poor crowd management resulted in chaotic scenes at the stadium.
Thousands of fans were left frustrated as politicians, celebrities and officials crowded around the football icon, restricting public interaction and significantly cutting short his time on the field. Spectators also went on a rampage inside the stadium.