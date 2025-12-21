ETV Bharat / sports

Bhaichung Bhutia Reacts On Salt Lake Stadium Chaos During Lionel Messi's Goat Tour Of India

Kolkata: Former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday reacted to the chaotic scenes which unfolded during Lionel Messi's public event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as undesirable. He also added that sports should get priority over political and bureaucratic formalities whenever there is a sports event.

Speaking after a running event in Kolkata, Bhutia said fans turn up to watch sport, and they should get what they are seeking in such events.

“I think when there is a sports event, sports should get priority,” Bhutia said while speaking at a public event.

“Many times across India we see sporting events getting delayed because of political speeches, chief guest handshakes and all that. That is not necessary. Fans and players are coming to watch the sport, and the sport should begin rather than waiting for VIPs.”